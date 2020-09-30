Laser engraving
Buy Now

Mason Primus shows some of the card holder parts he created during the 2019-20 school year for Stamp-n-Storage, a Hutchinson-based manufacturer of paper craft storage and organization products. Primus used a laser engraving machine as part of Tiger Manufacturing, a fledgling student-run company that makes real products for real customers. Its aim is to provide realistic work experience, build soft skills and business skills, and give students the chance to use welding, woodworking, machining and draft and design skills in a real-world application.

 Staff photo by Jeremy Jones

AKI

Owners: Ryan Jurgenson, Joe Tracy, Mark Girard, Dave Swift, Sue Livermore-Costa

Address: 135 Monroe St. SE., No. 15/17, Hutchinson

Website: akimn.com

Is this a headquarters: Yes

Other locations: Support office in Thailand

Year founded: 1998

What we manufacture: AKI designs and manufactures modules for factory automation, combining machine vision, measurements and laser processing.

Employees: 6

Our customers: Consumer electronic manufacturers, their component suppliers and their equipment manufacturers, and medical device manufacturers

Our customers’ locations: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China and the United States

AMERICAN ENERGY SYSTEMS INC.

Owner: Duane M. Haefner

Address: 50 Academy Lane N.W., Hutchinson

Website: americanenergysystems.com

Is this a headquarters: No, a manufacturing plant

Year founded: 1973

What do you manufacture? Magnum and Country Flame wood pellet and corn burning appliances

Employees: 3

Our customers: Stove owners, retail dealerships, wholesalers

Our customers’ locations: In all 50 states

International exports? No

Tell us something about your business that most people don’t know: We are internationally recognized as leaders in automated multi-fuel combustion.

ANDERSON CHEMICAL CO.

Owner: Bruce, Terry, Lindsay and Brett Anderson

Address: 325 S. Davis Ave., Litchfield

Website: accomn.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches? All buildings are within one block of headquarters.

Year founded: 1911

What do you manufacture? Chemical compounds for cleaning, sanitation and water treatment

Employees: 68

Our customers: Food processors, institutions such as hospitals/nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, schools

Our customers’ locations: United States — approximately 40 states

International exports: Canada, licensees in Costa Rica, Scotland, Qatar

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are in our 108th year and a fourth-generation family-owned company.

CUSTOM PRODUCTS OF LITCHFIELD INC.

Owner: Randy R. Reinke

Address: 1715 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, P.O. Box 70

Website: cpcabs.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: 101 S. Gorman Ave., Litchfield

Year founded: 1959

What we manufacture: Custom Products designs, tests and manufactures cab enclosures, roll bars (ROPS) and other operator protection for off-highway vehicles. Cozy Cab is the company’s aftermarket brand.

Employees: Approximately 130

Our customers: The company’s customers are major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of mobile equipment used in the construction, mining, agricultural, forestry, utility, turf and power sports industries. The Cozy Cab brand is sold through farm implement dealers.

Our customers’ locations: Throughout the United States and Canada

International exports? Canada

Something about our business that most people don’t know: 1. We have an engineering team with 200 years of combined experience. 2. The average years of service of our employees is 8 years, 4 months. 3. The Custom Products test lab has applied a maximum force of over 1 million pounds during a certification test. Over 1,000 tests have been performed.

DIMAX CORPORATION

Owner: Jim Hasselman

Address: 1107 Industrial Lane, Winsted

Website: dimaxcorp.com

Year founded: 2000

What we manufacture: Die-cut parts, CNC-routed parts, urethane foam molded parts and assemblies

Employees: 25

Our customers: OEM Manufacturers

Our customers’ locations: All around the United States

FALCON INDUSTRIES INC.

Owner: 40 percent ESOP

Address: 901 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos

Website: falconindustries.com

Is this a headquarters? No

Other locations/branches: Headquarters in Medina, Ohio

Year founded: 1982

What we manufacture: Augers and auger flighting

Employees: 30 in Minnesota; 36 in Ohio

Our customers: Several industries

Our customers’ locations: United States, Canada

International exports? Canada

FEEDING THE HABIT

Owner: Stacey Neuhaus

Address: 22903 545th Ave., Grove City

Website: feedingthehabit.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Year founded: 2009

What we manufacture: Handcrafted soap, lotion and lip balm

Number of employees: Me, myself and I

Our customers: Dirty, smelly people

Our customers’ locations: Everywhere

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Quality soap making is a complicated process that involves science, chemistry, artistry and good, old-fashioned determination and chutzpah to create a superior product.

FIRST DISTRICT ASSOCIATION

Owner: Dairy cooperative, owned by approximately 1,100 dairy producers

Address: 101 S. Swift Ave., Litchfield

Website: firstdistrict.com

Headquarters: Yes, one location

Year founded: 1921

Employees: 165

Our customers: We are a large cheese ingredient supplier to many companies that further process, shred, spray-dry for seasonings, cheese sauce and spreads, shredded cheese.

Our customers’ locations: Throughout the United States and world

International exports? Yes, to China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Mexico and Canada

Something about our business that most people don’t know: This cooperative was born on March 31, 1921. First District Association has a long history of loyal and committed members, member creameries and employees. Currently, First District Association produces several varieties of cheese (Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Colby, Gouda and uncured Swiss) and whey products (whey protein concentrate and lactose) that are marketed under the Field Gate logo, which was adopted in 1985. FDA receives milk from 45 of the 85 counties in Minnesota. Also, 115,000 dairy cows are needed to provide milk for the facility. The Annual Economic Impact per cow is $25,000. Regional financial impact is $2.9 billion dollars per year.

GOEBEL FIXTURE CO.

Owner: Goebel family

Address: 528 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson

Website: gf.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other branches/locations: Minnetonka

Year founded: 1935

What we manufacture: Retail interiors

Employees: 143

Our customers: High-end retail

Where they are: Throughout the United States, mainly East and West coasts

International exports? Yes, Canada and Mexico (install, as well)

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Our fixtures are wood, glass and metal and are used to display merchandise. We do not manufacture light fixtures.

HEARTTHROB EXHAUST INC.

Owners: John, Dee and Michael Forbes

Address: 60819 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield

Website: heartthrobexhaust.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: No

Year founded: 1974

What we manufacture: Mufflers and tube assemblies

Our customers: Retail, wholesale, industrial

Where they are: Everywhere

International exports? Canada, Europe, Middle East

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We bend over 5,000 feet of tubing per day and build up to 1,000 mufflers per day.

HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY INC, A TDK GROUP COMPANY

Owner: TDK

Address: 40 West Highland Park Drive N.E., Hutchinson

Website: htch.com

Other locations/branches: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Year founded: 1965

What we manufacture: Suspension assemblies for disk drives, SMA-OIS actuators for smartphones

Employees: Global employment of 2,500 Hutchinson 750; Eau Claire 470

Our customers: Seagate, Hitachi, Toshiba, Western Digital

Where they are: Primarily Asia

Internally exports? Yes, to Asia

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Hutchinson Technology was founded in 1965 in a former chicken coop.

HUTCHINSON MANUFACTURING

Owner: Hutchinson Manufacturing Holdings

Address: 720 State Highway 7, Hutchinson

Website: hutchmfg.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: No

Year founded: 1953

What we manufacture: Metal components and fabrication services

Employees: 100

Our customers: We work in oil and gas, defense, energy and construction equipment, mining and agriculture and other commercial applications

Where they are: Worldwide

INNOVATIVE FOAM

Owner: Dean Bertram

Address: 1164 Benjamin Ave., Hutchinson

Website: innovativefoam.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: None

Year founded: 2005

What we manufacture: 3-dimensional foam products — letters, interior/exterior signs, 3D props/displays

Number of employees: 5

Our customers: Marketing agencies, sign shops

Where they are: Across the United States

Something about our business that most people don’t know: People are surprised by how durable our foam can become once it is finished with our coatings.

INTEGRATED POWER SERVICES LLC

Owner: Odyssey Investment Partners LLC

Address: 111 E. 10th St., Litchfield

Website: ips.us/litchfield

Is this a headquarters? No. Headquarters is located in Greenville, South Carolina

Other locations/branches: 22 locations across United States

Year founded: 2007

What we manufacture: We are a leading provider of electric motor and generator repair

Employees: 1,000-plus

Our customers: In continuous process, asset-intensive industries

Where they are: Mainly United States and Canada

Something about our business that most people don’t know: IPS is the only electrical apparatus service provider with locations coast to coast.

LESTER BUILDING SYSTEMS LLC

Address: 1111 Second Ave. S., Lester Prairie

Website: lesterbuildings.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: Charleston, Illinois, and Clear Brook, Virginia.

Year founded: 1947

What we manufacture: Pre-engineered, post-frame buildings

Employees: 225

Our customers: Farmers, horse owners, backyard hobbyists, business owners, dairy and hog producers, people who need storage. We have customers in 35 states throughout the U.S.

International exports? No

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We build houses. They are very popular right now.

LYNN CARD CO.

Owner: Eric Knutson

Address: 335 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson

Website: lynncard.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: None

Year founded: 1946

What we manufacture: Note cards and greeting cards for organizations

Employees: 6

Our customers: Fire departments, police departments, sheriff departments, churches, patriotic organizations and fraternal organizations, schools, businesses and auto businesses

Where they are: All 50 states

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Lynn Card Company is the world’s largest supplier of cards to fire departments and police departments, with customers in all 50 states. Most orders are now online where people can design their own cards.

MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL TOOL GRINDING INC.

Address: 45 West Highland Park Drive, Hutchinson

Website: mitgi.us

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches? No

Year founded: 1993

What we manufacture: Carbide cutting tools

Employees: 70

Our customers: Manufacturers in aerospace, medical device and rapid prototyping industries

Where they are: United States

International exports? Yes

Something about our business that most people don’t know: The smallest tool ever manufactured at MITGI is almost half the diameter of a human hair.

MILLER MANUFACTURING

Address: 1400 13th St. W., Glencoe

Website: miller-mfg.com

Is this a headquarters? No

Other locations/branches? Corporate headquarters is in Eagan, Minnesota.

Year founded: 1941

What we manufacture: Farm, ranch and pet products

Employees: 225

Our customers: Farm and animal health supply distributors and larger farm and ranch retailers

Where they are: In every state in the U.S. and more than 30 foreign countries

International exports? Yes, to more than 30 countries

MILLERBERND MANUFACTURING CO.

Address: 622 Sixth St. S., Winsted

Website: millerberndmfg.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations: None

Year founded: 1933

What we manufacture: Lighting and traffic structures, metal rings, cylinders, airport runway lighting

Number of employees: 420

Our customers: Department of Transportation, contractors, industrial OEMs

Where our customers are: Throughout the United States

International exports? Canada

MINNESOTA COFFEE ROASTING CO.

Owners: James and Sandy Knott

Address: 207 N. Sibley Ave., Suite 2, Litchfield

Website: mnjava.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations? None

Year founded: 2007

What we manufacture: Roasted coffee

Our customers: Coffee shops, gift shops, retail

Where they are: Most within a 50-mile radius of Litchfield

International exports? Some

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We don’t warehouse coffee. All of our coffee is roasted per order. Always fresh.

THE PINSKE EDGE

Owner: Employee stock ownership plan

Address: 119 Main St., Plato; P.O. Box 68

Website: pinske-edge.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: Rochester, Minnesota

Year founded: 1987

What we manufacture: Countertops — solid surface, stone and quartz

Employees: 35

Our customers: Include local homeowners, builders, kitchen and bath dealers, hospitals, educational facilities and retail stores

Where they are: In Minnesota and all over the United States and world

International exports? Yes. Many areas receive retail fixtures that we made.

Something about our business that most people don’t know: In 2016 we became an employee-owned company right on Main Street in Plato.

PORTA-DOCK INC.

Owners: Brian Gillman and Brice Gillman

Address: 175 Third St. S., Dassel

Website: porta-dock.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: No

Year founded: 1966

What we manufacture: Lakeshore equipment

Employees: 35

Our customers: Dealers in the region

International exports? Canada

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Our business is family-owned and operated. We have been in business 54 years.

RAM BUILDINGS INC.

Owners: Gregg Machemehl and Rollie Radtke

Address: 592 Industrial Drive, Winsted

Website: rambuildings.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: No

Year founded: 1999

What we manufacture: Design and construct post frame buildings

Employees: Approximately 40

Our customers: Everyone — we create agricultural, storage, hangars, commercial, equestrian and post frame residential buildings.

Location of our customers: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa

International exports? No

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We custom design our buildings based on the clients’ needs and wishes.

RITEWAY CONVEYORS INC.

Owner: Denise Johnson

Address: 2364 State Highway 7, Lester Prairie

Website: ritewayconveyors.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Other locations/branches: None

Year founded: 1999

What we manufacture: Conveyors for package handling

Employees: 33

Our customers: FedEx Ground, FedEx SmartPost, DHL, UPS, Amazon

Location of our customers: Throughout the continental 48 states

International exports? Yes, Canada

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We provide turn-key services from engineering/project management, to manufacturing, to installation. All the products you order via the internet have likely crossed one of our conveyer systems.

STAMP-N-STORAGE

Owner: Brett Haugen

Address: 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson

Website: stampnstorage.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Year founded: 2009

What we manufacture: Paper craft storage and organization products

Employees: 30

Our customers: Rubber stampers and scrapbookers

Where they are: All over the world

Something about our business that most people don’t know: Stamp-n-Storage also owns Best Craft Organizer, which offers finished craft storage cabinets and other craft storage products.

STARKEY HEARING TECHNOLOGIES

Owner: William F. Austin

Address: 6700 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie

Website: starkeyhearingtechnologies.com

Headquarters: Eden Prairie

Other locations/branches: Glencoe

Year founded: 1967

What we manufacture: Hearing technology and hearing devices

Our customers: Hearing health professionals

Where they are: Global

International exports? Yes, 36 countries

Something about our business that most people don’t know: In 2015, Starkey ranked 17th in Star Tribune’s Top 150. Starkey Foundation travels the globe delivering the “gift” of hearing to thousands of people, with a goal of distributing 1 million hearing aids in 10 years through mission trips globally. This is the company’s 53-year anniversary.

STEARNSWOOD INC.

Owner: Corey T. Stearns, president/CEO

Address: 320 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson

Website: stearnswood.com

Is this a headquarters? Yes

Year founded: 1892

What we manufacture: We produce heavy-duty, high-performance, transport packaging in wood and triple-walled corrugated fiberboard.

Employees: 20

Our customers: Our customers are varied, ranging from aerospace to metal benders, to high-tech, to ammunitions. We have produced shipping containers for everything from live cattle, to computers, to windows, to watermelons and everything in between.

Where they are: 80 percent of our customers are in the Twin Cities area, but we ship our products all over the United States.

International exports? We currently are not shipping anything internationally, but our products have ended up all over the world. With the varied customer base that we have, we know that our products have ended up on every continent, including Antarctica.

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are one of the oldest family-owned companies in McLeod County. Currently, the fourth and fifth generation of the Stearns family runs the business. In 2015, Stearnswood was recognized by Twin Cities Business magazine as a Minnesota Family Business Award finalist.

UNIQUE TOOL INC.

Owner: Midwest Precision Tooling and Manufacturing

Address: 15652 200th St., Hutchinson

Website: uniquetoolllc.com

Is this a headquarters? No

Other locations: 1510 South Minnesota Street, New Ulm, MN

Year founded: 1990

What we manufacture: Plastic injection molds and precision machining

Employees: 3 local

Our customers: Other manufacturers, many local and some from the Twin Cities

Where they are: Most of them are within a 150-mile radius

International exports: Some in Canada and Mexico

Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are a custom-mold builder. We can take your part, or even just your idea, and design and build a mold that will produce that part. We also do precision machining of parts for customers. Unique Tool has been in business for 30 years. Unique Tool is known for its on-time delivery and doing work right the first time.

Tags

Recommended for you