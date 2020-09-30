Mason Primus shows some of the card holder parts he created during the 2019-20 school year for Stamp-n-Storage, a Hutchinson-based manufacturer of paper craft storage and organization products. Primus used a laser engraving machine as part of Tiger Manufacturing, a fledgling student-run company that makes real products for real customers. Its aim is to provide realistic work experience, build soft skills and business skills, and give students the chance to use welding, woodworking, machining and draft and design skills in a real-world application.