AKI
Owners: Ryan Jurgenson, Joe Tracy, Mark Girard, Dave Swift, Sue Livermore-Costa
Address: 135 Monroe St. SE., No. 15/17, Hutchinson
Website: akimn.com
Is this a headquarters: Yes
Other locations: Support office in Thailand
Year founded: 1998
What we manufacture: AKI designs and manufactures modules for factory automation, combining machine vision, measurements and laser processing.
Employees: 6
Our customers: Consumer electronic manufacturers, their component suppliers and their equipment manufacturers, and medical device manufacturers
Our customers’ locations: Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, China and the United States
AMERICAN ENERGY SYSTEMS INC.
Owner: Duane M. Haefner
Address: 50 Academy Lane N.W., Hutchinson
Website: americanenergysystems.com
Is this a headquarters: No, a manufacturing plant
Year founded: 1973
What do you manufacture? Magnum and Country Flame wood pellet and corn burning appliances
Employees: 3
Our customers: Stove owners, retail dealerships, wholesalers
Our customers’ locations: In all 50 states
International exports? No
Tell us something about your business that most people don’t know: We are internationally recognized as leaders in automated multi-fuel combustion.
ANDERSON CHEMICAL CO.
Owner: Bruce, Terry, Lindsay and Brett Anderson
Address: 325 S. Davis Ave., Litchfield
Website: accomn.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches? All buildings are within one block of headquarters.
Year founded: 1911
What do you manufacture? Chemical compounds for cleaning, sanitation and water treatment
Employees: 68
Our customers: Food processors, institutions such as hospitals/nursing homes, hotels, restaurants, schools
Our customers’ locations: United States — approximately 40 states
International exports: Canada, licensees in Costa Rica, Scotland, Qatar
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are in our 108th year and a fourth-generation family-owned company.
CROWN DOORS
Address: 135 McLeod Ave. S., Plato
Website: crowndoors.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
What do you manufacture? We provide beautiful, resilient architectural door and window systems
Employees: 15
Our customers: We provide visually stunning, custom designed systems for architectural, commercial, and residential applications.
CUSTOM PRODUCTS OF LITCHFIELD INC.
Owner: Randy R. Reinke
Address: 1715 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, P.O. Box 70
Website: cpcabs.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: 101 S. Gorman Ave., Litchfield
Year founded: 1959
What we manufacture: Custom Products designs, tests and manufactures cab enclosures, roll bars (ROPS) and other operator protection for off-highway vehicles. Cozy Cab is the company’s aftermarket brand.
Employees: Approximately 130
Our customers: The company’s customers are major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of mobile equipment used in the construction, mining, agricultural, forestry, utility, turf and power sports industries. The Cozy Cab brand is sold through farm implement dealers.
Our customers’ locations: Throughout the United States and Canada
International exports? Canada
Something about our business that most people don’t know: 1. We have an engineering team with 200 years of combined experience. 2. The average years of service of our employees is 8 years, 4 months. 3. The Custom Products test lab has applied a maximum force of over 1 million pounds during a certification test. Over 1,000 tests have been performed.
DIMAX CORPORATION
Owner: Jim Hasselman
Address: 1107 Industrial Lane, Winsted
Website: dimaxcorp.com
Year founded: 2000
What we manufacture: Die-cut parts, CNC-routed parts, urethane foam molded parts and assemblies
Employees: 25
Our customers: OEM Manufacturers
Our customers’ locations: All around the United States
ESCAPADE CAMPER COMPANY
Address: 845 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson
Website: escapadecampers.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Year founded: 2014
What do you manufacture? Outdoor mini campers
Our customers: People who enjoy cruising the open road or traveling off the beaten path.
Our customers’ locations: The U.S.
FALCON INDUSTRIES INC.
Owner: 40 percent ESOP
Address: 901 Astro Blvd. E., Cosmos
Website: falconindustries.com
Is this a headquarters? No
Other locations/branches: Headquarters in Medina, Ohio
Year founded: 1982
What we manufacture: Augers and auger flighting
Employees: 30 in Minnesota; 36 in Ohio
Our customers: Several industries
Our customers’ locations: United States, Canada
International exports? Canada
FEEDING THE HABIT
Owner: Stacey Neuhaus
Address: 22903 545th Ave., Grove City
Website: feedingthehabit.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Year founded: 2009
What we manufacture: Handcrafted soap, lotion and lip balm
Number of employees: Me, myself and I
Our customers: Dirty, smelly people
Our customers’ locations: Everywhere
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Quality soap making is a complicated process that involves science, chemistry, artistry and good, old-fashioned determination and chutzpah to create a superior product.
FIRST DISTRICT ASSOCIATION
Owner: Dairy cooperative, owned by approximately 1,100 dairy producers
Address: 101 S. Swift Ave., Litchfield
Website: firstdistrict.com
Headquarters: Yes, one location
Year founded: 1921
Employees: 165
Our customers: We are a large cheese ingredient supplier to many companies that further process, shred, spray-dry for seasonings, cheese sauce and spreads, shredded cheese.
Our customers’ locations: Throughout the United States and world
International exports? Yes, to China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Mexico and Canada
Something about our business that most people don’t know: This cooperative was born on March 31, 1921. First District Association has a long history of loyal and committed members, member creameries and employees. Currently, First District Association produces several varieties of cheese (Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Colby, Gouda and uncured Swiss) and whey products (whey protein concentrate and lactose) that are marketed under the Field Gate logo, which was adopted in 1985. FDA receives milk from 45 of the 85 counties in Minnesota. Also, 115,000 dairy cows are needed to provide milk for the facility. The Annual Economic Impact per cow is $25,000. Regional financial impact is $2.9 billion dollars per year.
GOEBEL FIXTURE CO.
Owner: Goebel family
Address: 528 Dale St. S.W., Hutchinson
Website: gf.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other branches/locations: Minnetonka
Year founded: 1935
What we manufacture: Retail interiors
Employees: 143
Our customers: High-end retail
Where they are: Throughout the United States, mainly East and West coasts
International exports? Yes, Canada and Mexico (install, as well)
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Our fixtures are wood, glass and metal and are used to display merchandise. We do not manufacture light fixtures.
HEARTTHROB EXHAUST INC.
Owners: John, Dee and Michael Forbes
Address: 60819 U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield
Website: heartthrobexhaust.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: No
Year founded: 1974
What we manufacture: Mufflers and tube assemblies
Our customers: Retail, wholesale, industrial
Where they are: Everywhere
International exports? Canada, Europe, Middle East
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We bend over 5,000 feet of tubing per day and build up to 1,000 mufflers per day.
HUTCHINSON TECHNOLOGY INC, A TDK GROUP COMPANY
Owner: TDK
Address: 40 West Highland Park Drive N.E., Hutchinson
Website: htch.com
Other locations/branches: Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Year founded: 1965
What we manufacture: Suspension assemblies for disk drives, SMA-OIS actuators for smartphones
Employees: Global employment of 2,500 Hutchinson 750; Eau Claire 470
Our customers: Seagate, Hitachi, Toshiba, Western Digital
Where they are: Primarily Asia
Internally exports? Yes, to Asia
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Hutchinson Technology was founded in 1965 in a former chicken coop.
HUTCHINSON MANUFACTURING
Owner: Hutchinson Manufacturing Holdings
Address: 720 State Highway 7, Hutchinson
Website: hutchmfg.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: No
Year founded: 1953
What we manufacture: Metal components and fabrication services
Employees: 100
Our customers: We work in oil and gas, defense, energy and construction equipment, mining and agriculture and other commercial applications
Where they are: Worldwide
INNOVATIVE FOAM
Owner: Dean Bertram
Address: 1164 Benjamin Ave., Hutchinson
Website: innovativefoam.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: None
Year founded: 2005
What we manufacture: 3-dimensional foam products — letters, interior/exterior signs, 3D props/displays
Number of employees: 5
Our customers: Marketing agencies, sign shops
Where they are: Across the United States
Something about our business that most people don’t know: People are surprised by how durable our foam can become once it is finished with our coatings.
INTEGRATED POWER SERVICES LLC
Owner: Odyssey Investment Partners LLC
Address: 111 E. 10th St., Litchfield
Website: ips.us/litchfield
Is this a headquarters? No. Headquarters is located in Greenville, South Carolina
Other locations/branches: 22 locations across United States
Year founded: 2007
What we manufacture: We are a leading provider of electric motor and generator repair
Employees: 1,000-plus
Our customers: In continuous process, asset-intensive industries
Where they are: Mainly United States and Canada
Something about our business that most people don’t know: IPS is the only electrical apparatus service provider with locations coast to coast.
LESTER BUILDING SYSTEMS LLC
Address: 1111 Second Ave. S., Lester Prairie
Website: lesterbuildings.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: Charleston, Illinois, and Clear Brook, Virginia.
Year founded: 1947
What we manufacture: Pre-engineered, post-frame buildings
Employees: 225
Our customers: Farmers, horse owners, backyard hobbyists, business owners, dairy and hog producers, people who need storage. We have customers in 35 states throughout the U.S.
International exports? No
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We build houses. They are very popular right now.
LYNN CARD CO.
Owner: Eric Knutson
Address: 335 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson
Website: lynncard.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: None
Year founded: 1946
What we manufacture: Note cards and greeting cards for organizations
Employees: 6
Our customers: Fire departments, police departments, sheriff departments, churches, patriotic organizations and fraternal organizations, schools, businesses and auto businesses
Where they are: All 50 states
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Lynn Card Company is the world’s largest supplier of cards to fire departments and police departments, with customers in all 50 states. Most orders are now online where people can design their own cards.
MIDWEST INDUSTRIAL TOOL GRINDING INC.
Address: 45 West Highland Park Drive, Hutchinson
Website: mitgi.us
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches? No
Year founded: 1993
What we manufacture: Carbide cutting tools
Employees: 70
Our customers: Manufacturers in aerospace, medical device and rapid prototyping industries
Where they are: United States
International exports? Yes
Something about our business that most people don’t know: The smallest tool ever manufactured at MITGI is almost half the diameter of a human hair.
MILLER MANUFACTURING
Address: 1400 13th St. W., Glencoe
Website: miller-mfg.com
Is this a headquarters? No
Other locations/branches? Corporate headquarters is in Eagan, Minnesota.
Year founded: 1941
What we manufacture: Farm, ranch and pet products
Employees: 225
Our customers: Farm and animal health supply distributors and larger farm and ranch retailers
Where they are: In every state in the U.S. and more than 30 foreign countries
International exports? Yes, to more than 30 countries
MILLERBERND MANUFACTURING CO.
Address: 622 Sixth St. S., Winsted
Website: millerberndmfg.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations: None
Year founded: 1933
What we manufacture: Lighting and traffic structures, metal rings, cylinders, airport runway lighting
Number of employees: 420
Our customers: Department of Transportation, contractors, industrial OEMs
Where our customers are: Throughout the United States
International exports? Canada
MINNESOTA COFFEE ROASTING CO.
Owners: James and Sandy Knott
Address: 207 N. Sibley Ave., Suite 2, Litchfield
Website: mnjava.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations? None
Year founded: 2007
What we manufacture: Roasted coffee
Our customers: Coffee shops, gift shops, retail
Where they are: Most within a 50-mile radius of Litchfield
International exports? Some
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We don’t warehouse coffee. All of our coffee is roasted per order. Always fresh.
THE PINSKE EDGE
Owner: Employee stock ownership plan
Address: 119 Main St., Plato; P.O. Box 68
Website: pinske-edge.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: Rochester, Minnesota
Year founded: 1987
What we manufacture: Countertops — solid surface, stone and quartz
Employees: 35
Our customers: Include local homeowners, builders, kitchen and bath dealers, hospitals, educational facilities and retail stores
Where they are: In Minnesota and all over the United States and world
International exports? Yes. Many areas receive retail fixtures that we made.
Something about our business that most people don’t know: In 2016 we became an employee-owned company right on Main Street in Plato.
PORTA-DOCK INC.
Owners: Brian Gillman and Brice Gillman
Address: 175 Third St. S., Dassel
Website: porta-dock.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: No
Year founded: 1966
What we manufacture: Lakeshore equipment
Employees: 35
Our customers: Dealers in the region
International exports? Canada
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Our business is family-owned and operated. We have been in business 54 years.
RAM BUILDINGS INC.
Owners: Gregg Machemehl and Rollie Radtke
Address: 592 Industrial Drive, Winsted
Website: rambuildings.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: No
Year founded: 1999
What we manufacture: Design and construct post frame buildings
Employees: Approximately 40
Our customers: Everyone — we create agricultural, storage, hangars, commercial, equestrian and post frame residential buildings.
Location of our customers: Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa
International exports? No
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We custom design our buildings based on the clients’ needs and wishes.
RESONETICS
Owner: Regatta Medical
Address: 40 West Highland Park Drive N.E.
Website: resonetics.com
Is this a headquarters? No
Year founded: 1987
What we manufacture: We are a specialist in micro manufacturing, and we focus our technology on components and assemblies for medical device and diagnostics manufacturers.
Employees: 152
Our customers: MedTech manufacturers
Where they are: Worldwide
RITEWAY CONVEYORS INC.
Owner: Denise Johnson
Address: 2364 State Highway 7, Lester Prairie
Website: ritewayconveyors.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Other locations/branches: None
Year founded: 1999
What we manufacture: Conveyors for package handling
Employees: 33
Our customers: FedEx Ground, FedEx SmartPost, DHL, UPS, Amazon
Location of our customers: Throughout the continental 48 states
International exports? Yes, Canada
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We provide turn-key services from engineering/project management, to manufacturing, to installation. All the products you order via the internet have likely crossed one of our conveyer systems.
STAMP-N-STORAGE
Owner: Brett Haugen
Address: 150 Michigan St. S.E., Hutchinson
Website: stampnstorage.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Year founded: 2009
What we manufacture: Paper craft storage and organization products
Employees: 30
Our customers: Rubber stampers and scrapbookers
Where they are: All over the world
Something about our business that most people don’t know: Stamp-n-Storage also owns Best Craft Organizer, which offers finished craft storage cabinets and other craft storage products.
STARKEY HEARING TECHNOLOGIES
Owner: William F. Austin
Address: 6700 Washington Ave. S., Eden Prairie
Website: starkeyhearingtechnologies.com
Headquarters: Eden Prairie
Other locations/branches: Glencoe
Year founded: 1967
What we manufacture: Hearing technology and hearing devices
Our customers: Hearing health professionals
Where they are: Global
International exports? Yes, 36 countries
Something about our business that most people don’t know: In 2015, Starkey ranked 17th in Star Tribune’s Top 150. Starkey Foundation travels the globe delivering the “gift” of hearing to thousands of people, with a goal of distributing 1 million hearing aids in 10 years through mission trips globally. This is the company’s 53-year anniversary.
STEARNSWOOD INC.
Owner: Corey T. Stearns, president/CEO
Address: 320 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson
Website: stearnswood.com
Is this a headquarters? Yes
Year founded: 1892
What we manufacture: We produce heavy-duty, high-performance, transport packaging in wood and triple-walled corrugated fiberboard.
Employees: 20
Our customers: Our customers are varied, ranging from aerospace to metal benders, to high-tech, to ammunitions. We have produced shipping containers for everything from live cattle, to computers, to windows, to watermelons and everything in between.
Where they are: 80 percent of our customers are in the Twin Cities area, but we ship our products all over the United States.
International exports? We currently are not shipping anything internationally, but our products have ended up all over the world. With the varied customer base that we have, we know that our products have ended up on every continent, including Antarctica.
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are one of the oldest family-owned companies in McLeod County. Currently, the fourth and fifth generation of the Stearns family runs the business. In 2015, Stearnswood was recognized by Twin Cities Business magazine as a Minnesota Family Business Award finalist.
3M COMPANY
Address: 905 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson
Website: 3m.com
Is this a headquarters? No
Year founded: 1902
What we manufacture: 3M produces thousands of products in four business groups focused on safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healtch care, and consumer products.
Employees: About 1,700 in the Hutchinson plant and 93,000 around the world.
Where they are: Worldwide
International exports? Thousands of products in its four business groups.
UNIQUE TOOL INC.
Owner: Midwest Precision Tooling and Manufacturing
Address: 15652 200th St., Hutchinson
Website: uniquetoolllc.com
Is this a headquarters? No
Other locations: 1510 South Minnesota Street, New Ulm, MN
Year founded: 1990
What we manufacture: Plastic injection molds and precision machining
Employees: 3 local
Our customers: Other manufacturers, many local and some from the Twin Cities
Where they are: Most of them are within a 150-mile radius
International exports: Some in Canada and Mexico
Something about our business that most people don’t know: We are a custom-mold builder. We can take your part, or even just your idea, and design and build a mold that will produce that part. We also do precision machining of parts for customers. Unique Tool has been in business for 30 years. Unique Tool is known for its on-time delivery and doing work right the first time.