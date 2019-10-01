Sticky, dirty feet were part of the fun this past Saturday during the annual grape stomp event at Crow River Winery, east of Hutchinson.
Dozens of people participated in the fall tradition of mashing grapes between their toes, but many more were there to watch the stomping and enjoy other fun activities that were part of the event, from live music and food vendors to lawn games and bounce houses.
New this year, patrons were able to check out a handmade Irish Traveler wagon built by the winery’s owner, Mike McBrady, with help from his family and friends. The 12-acre corn maze was also ready for exploring and will remain open through Oct. 31.
— Stephen Wiblemo