March 26, 2020
Margaret L. Lorensen, 98, of Atwater, passed away Thursday, March 26, at the Sunny View Care Center in Atwater. A celebration of life service was Saturday, Aug. 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Atwater. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. A private interment was already held in the church cemetery.
Margaret Louise Lorensen was born Oct. 7, 1921, in Pleasant Valley, Oklahoma, the daughter of Herman and Louise (Rosenow) Schultz. She grew up in Forest City, was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1939. On June 5, 1946, Margaret was united in marriage to Raymond Mahn and they lived and farmed near Atwater. To this union, they were blessed with four children, Bonnie Rae, LeRoy, Darlene and Jean. In 1986, Raymond passed away. In 1991, Margaret was married to Ronald “Bud” Lorensen and they made their home in the Atwater community. Margaret was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and was active in ladies aid where she served as the secretary and the treasurer. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, fishing, baking, sewing, embroidery, quilting and playing 500 (everyone wanted to be her 500 partner). She enjoyed spending time with her children and loved playing games with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Bonnie Rae Dutchak (and Larry Adams) of Grove City, LeRoy (and Gloria) Mahn of Phoenix, Arizona, Darlene (and Greg) Plath of Hutchinson, and Jean (and Jerry) Christenson of Lester Prairie; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother Fred (and Lois) Schultz of Litchfield; and three stepchildren, Gary Lorensen, Nancy Bjornstad and Jeff (and Deb) Lorensen; besides other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Raymond Mahn and Ronald “Bud” Lorensen; one brother Lester; three sisters, Emma, who died in infancy, Marie and Leona; and one granddaughter Shonta.
