Feb. 7, 2022
Marilyn A. Bisbee, 86, of Cresbard, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at Woodstone Senior Living, Hutchinson. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at the United Methodist Church, Cresbard, with The Rev. Seth Duncan presiding. Burial will follow in the Cresbard Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Marilyn Ann Roth was born Dec. 15, 1935, to Reynold and Vera (Horning) Roth.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Duane Bisbee on Sept. 26, 1954. To this union three children were born, Dean, Terry, and Susan.
Marilyn was a member of the Cresbard United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, growing many vegetables and flowers over the years, playing games and working puzzles, making sure to complete the jumble puzzle in each day’s newspaper, and also cooking and baking, being known for her delicious butter horns. She and Duane loved camping and spent many trips with their children and grandchildren, sharing their passion for adventure and travel. Marilyn’s greatest love was her family and she treasured spending time with them.
Marilyn’s life will be forever cherished by her children, Dean (Debbie) Bisbee of Chamberlain, South Dakota, Terry (Rita) Bisbee of Hutchinson, and Susan (Walter) Sutthill of Brookings, South Dakota; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law Bev Roth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Duane; an infant brother and brother, Harlan.
Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Marilyn’s arrangements. familyfuneralhome.net