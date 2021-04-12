Apr. 8, 2021
Marjorie Mae Stritesky, 97, formerly of Silver Lake, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at The Homestead of Coon Rapids. Memorial service was Tuesday, April 13, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. Inurnment followed at Bohemian National Cemetery. The Rev. Carol Chmielewski officiated. Jacki Rossi was the organist. Memorials are preferred to Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake.
Marjorie was born July 15, 1923, in Bergen Township, McLeod County, the daughter of Dana and Christine (Friauf) Lhotka.
Marjorie graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1940.
On June 2, 1942, Marjorie M. Lhotka and Guy Stritesky were joined in marriage. God blessed their marriage with two sons.
While Guy was in the service, Marjorie and her sister, Germaine, went to Seattle, Washington, where she started her banking career by getting a job at a bank in downtown Seattle. Upon returning to Silver Lake, Guy and Marjorie farmed for 12 years until purchasing Henry’s Corner. It was then that Marjorie started her banking career at Citizen’s State Bank in Silver Lake, where she worked for 29 years. Marjorie was later an apartment manager. After retirement, Marjorie traveled to Hawaii, Europe and Australia.
Marjorie enjoyed walking. She was a faithful member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake and was very active singing in the choir, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher, deacon, Mariners Club and Ladies Aid.
Marjorie was also a member of the Silver Lake Legion Auxiliary where she received a 75 year membership pin.
She is survived by her two sons, Gene (Lynne) Stritesky of Ogilvie and Gary (Diane) Stritesky of Elk River; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister Germaine Smutka of Silver Lake; sister-in-law Margie Lhotka; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Guy Stritesky in 1985; parents; brother Lester Dana Lhotka; and grandson Alexander Stritesky.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.