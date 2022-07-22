July 13, 2022
Marjorie "Marge" Strasmann, 92, of Glencoe formerly of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at GlenFields Living With Care. No services will be held per Marge's request.
Marjorie "Marge" Strasmann was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Duluth. She was the daughter of Clyde and Elsie (Anderson) Lawson. Marge was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education at Central in Duluth and was a graduate of the Central High School class of 1946.
On May 24, 1981, Marge was united in marriage to Raymond Strasmann. Marge and her husband Ray made their home in Hutchinson, and later in Darwin.
Marge enjoyed her two cats, gardening, and antiquing. She cherished the time she spent with her family and her friends.
When she needed assistance with her daily care, Marge became a resident of GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe and passed away there on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the age of 92 years.
Marge is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) Tassinari of Glencoe, Tom (Joyce) Tassinari of Bruce, Wisconsin; grandchild, Tom Tassinari Jr. of Duluth; brother, Tom Lawson; and friends.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elsie Lawson; husband, Raymond Strasmann.
Arrangements by the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapel.com