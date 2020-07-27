Tell us about yourself.
I am a senior citizen, father of two adult children and two grandchildren, and a product of Hutchinson by attending St. Anastasia and Hutchinson High School, and later St. John’s University and William Mitchell College of Law. I've practiced law most of my adult life, but outside my legal work I have interests in many things: sports, current events and science and astronomy, but my favorite activity is (or was) traveling to places like Ireland, Italy, Spain, and maybe even Darwin! I'm a people person and work well with others, and my many lifelong friends are a testament to it.
Why are you running for Hutchinson City Council Seat 3?
I’m running for City Council because I believe I know Hutchinson, and I have the skills to do the council’s work. I’m familiar with City Council activity generally, in part, because I was assistant Pipestone city attorney in 1980, where I attended Pipestone City Council meetings for four years. Additionally, law school and decades of law practice are sufficiently difficult such that the challenge of them makes one better prepared for problem-solving. I’m running because I have the tools to do the work of it, and the motivation as a citizen to do it.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the Hutchinson City Council today?
The biggest issue, to me, is how we can maintain city services and infrastructure creation and maintenance while declining revenues are forecast.
What should the role of the Hutchinson government be in growing the city’s tax base?
City government should continue to support the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Authority to entice growing companies to bring operations and jobs to Hutchinson while also supporting local businesses. This could generate sales tax revenue and support, or even increase, real estate values to expand the tax base and broaden the spread of the tax burden on all of us. More businesses and more people can help pay the many costs the city incurs while providing its many benefits to taxpayers and reduce the amount of tax each citizen or business pays.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the council?
I understand that communications from citizens can be sent to councilpersons electronically or U.S. mail in c/o the councilperson. Otherwise, there’s nothing wrong with face-to-face chats with constituents, which I might prefer in many cases. Otherwise, the constituent might even come to a City Council meeting!
The city’s five-year general fund budget forecast predicts tax levy increases of 4.6 to 6.1 percent may be needed to balance future budgets, and those estimates have been called conservative. What do you think should be done to balance future budgets?
Hell if I know!
To what issues should Hutchinson City Council pay more attention?
I’m not aware that the City Council has a blind spot for its citizens and isn’t paying attention to its constituents, so I won’t be critical of current practices. But if elected, I’d be interested to hear from citizens any time city services and endeavors are lacking. That’s what a council should do.