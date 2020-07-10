July 5, 2020
Mark James Dwinnell, 72, of Biscay, passed away Sunday, July 5, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A memorial service was Saturday, July 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Scott Grorud officiated. Accompanist was Lara Liepold. Congregational Hymns were “Rock Of Ages,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” and “Amazing Grace.” Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad. Honorary urn bearer was Mark’s granddaughter Miley Flemming.
Mark James Dwinnell was born March 19, 1948, in Glencoe. He was the son of Lyle and Dolly (Harens) Dwinnell. Mark received his education in Glencoe, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1966.
Sept. 25, 1977, Mark was united in marriage to Marlene (Bergs) Flemming at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Mark and Marlene made their home in Biscay, and spent the winters in Tucson, Arizona. His life was blessed with children, Jim and Kelli. Mark and Marlene shared more than 42 years of marriage.
Mark worked at Glencoe Manufacturing and as a truck driver for Maresh Distributing, Vant Transfer, V&W, Crow Wing Transport and McKimm Trucking until 2016 when he retired. Mark was also a member of the Hutchinson VFW Post #906, the American Legion, and Minnesota Gold Wings Motorcycle Club – Midwest Chapter.
Mark enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycling and telling jokes. He also loved having coffee at McCormick’s in Hutchinson. Mark treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Mark passed away Sunday, July 5, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, at the age of 72 years, 3 months and 16 days. Blessed be his memory.
Mark is survived by his wife Marlene Dwinnell of Biscay; son Jim Flemming and his wife Judy, of Hutchinson; daughter Kelli Dwinnell and her significant other Kevin Fischer, of Cologne; granddaughter Miley Flemming of Hutchinson; siblings, Douglas Dwinnell and his wife Nancy, of Darwin, Brett Dwinnell and his wife Carol, of Hutchinson, Wade Dwinnell and his significant other Cindy Rowan, of Clements, Kathy Dwinnell and her significant other Kevin Axt, of Eden Valley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Warren Bergs and his wife Barb, of Hutchinson, Mavis Tuttle and her husband Rodney, of Cannon Falls; nieces, Nnphews, other relatives and many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dolly Dwinnell; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Gladys Bergs.
