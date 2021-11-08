Nov. 6, 2021
Marlene Mae (Perbix) Klug, 89, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Funeral service was Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at Lord Of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550-190th Ave NW, in Elk River.
Marlene was born March 23, 1932, in Minneapolis, to Otto and Mabel (Olson) Perbix, the oldest of three children. She was baptized and later confirmed on May 19, 1946, at Salem English Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In 1946, the family moved from Minneapolis, to a small farm in Mound. She graduated from Mound High School in 1950 where she played sports and was voted "Most Athletic" in her class.
While growing up, she took accordion and voice lessons. At one time playing accordion in the Aquatennial Parade. She was requested as a soloist for many weddings and funerals. After graduation, she held office jobs and moved to California for a few years to work and live with friends.
She returned to Minnesota and married Warren Henry Klug at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Mound, on Oct. 10, 1959. They made their home in Elk River and shared 58 years of marriage. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Peggy and Karen.
She drove school bus for the work program and special education students of the Elk River School District for 17 years.
She was an active church member serving in the Women's Guild, making banners, singing in the choir and in various other roles.
Always a hard worker, she also continued to use her musical talents and athletic abilities throughout the rest of her life singing, dancing and playing ball. She was on bowling teams, softball leagues and coached her daughters.
After two daughters, she was blessed with seven grandsons. Her grandsons knew her as a fun, energetic and loving grandma. A year ago, she was blessed with a great grandson, Charlie. He brought her much joy and always put a smile on her face.
Harmony River, in Hutchinson, became her home in 2018, following a hospital stay. The wonderful, caring staff have shared many stories with her family. It was apparent her antics continued while she was with them.
Blessed be her memory.
Marlene is survived by daughters, Peggy (Ron) Weispfenning of Hutchinson, and Karen (Steve) Nelson of Corcoran; grandsons, Noel Weispfenning, Kurt (Abbie) Weispfenning, Trent Nelson (fiancée Christine Zammit), Ryan Weispfenning, Eric Nelson, Greg Weispfenning and Tony Weispfenning; great-grandson, Charlie Weispfenning; brother Don (Carol) Perbix; sisters-in-law, Arlene Klug and Mary Lou Schlefsky; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Warren; parents, Otto and Mabel Perbix; father and mother-in-law, Bernhart and Marie Klug; brother John (Barb) Perbix; brothers-in-law, Lloyd (Eunice) Klug, Marlin Klug, Harvey Klug and Paul Schlefsky; sisters-in-law, Paula (Carl) Schultz and Arlene (Paul) Buck.
Arrangements with Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 daresfuneralservice.com