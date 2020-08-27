Aug. 26, 2020
Marvin Schmalz, 98, of Buffalo Lake, died Wednesday, August 26, at Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center. Funeral services was Sunday, Aug. 30, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake the Rev. Jackie Cook officiated. Burial was in the church cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
Marvin Theodore Schmalz was born April 6, 1922 in Buffalo Lake, to Arnold and Louise (Braun) Schmalz. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church. Marvin attended country school and worked on the farm. Later he worked for his uncle, Leonard Schmalz until enlisting in the Army from 1946-1947. Marvin married Esther Tokkesdal June 24, 1951 and they were blessed with four children, Larry, LeRoy, Susan and Dale. They shared 67 years of marriage until her passing in 2019. Together their life was farming and gardening. Marvin traveled to northern Minnesota and the Western United States to purchase beef cattle and he enjoyed feeding them. Many times, they got out of the fence and they had to be rounded up by the kids. He liked driving combine and helping Dale on the farm for many years after retirement. For years he told his children and grandchildren that he could still jump over the moon. He was a member of the church council, creamery board, Buffalo Lake Shipping Association and nursing home board. Marvin was not eager with moving to the nursing home because he said it was built for “old people”. Marvin’s dream was to build a new house and they purchased the neighbor farm. They had a mild winter in 1986-1987 and Marvin took down the old house board by board and stored it in the barn. He had many stories to share and there was the teasing tug of hair or shirt. Marvin and Esther enjoyed traveling to Montana, Wisconsin, California and Florida.
Marvin is survived by his children, Larry (Roxanne) Schmalz of Buffalo Lake; Susan (Doug) Dahmes of Buffalo Lake; Dale (Cheryl) Schmalz of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Chad (Dayna) Schmalz of Buffalo Lake, Jennifer (Brad) Abrahamson of Shakopee, Brandon (Beth) Karnik of Buffalo Lake, Nicole (Ryan) Schaufler of Cedar Mills, Brent (Laura) Schmalz of Buffalo Lake, Josh Schmalz (fiancé Kelsey Glasser) of Buffalo Lake, and Carly Schmalz of Oakdale; his great-grandchildren, Owen, Anna, and Ella Schmalz, Ashlyn, Brooke, and Gracelyn Karnik, Hudson Abrahamson, Henry, and Roman Schmalz, Bentley, Maverick, and Lincoln Schmalz; step great-grandchildren, Austin Rose, Hannah Glasser, and Hailey Glasser; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Aufderheide of New Ulm and Joyce Tokkesdal of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Esther; father and mother-in-law John and Dora Tokkesdal; and step mother-in-law Annie Tokkesdal; son LeRoy Schmalz; granddaughter Christine Schmalz; brothers-in-law Rudy Tokkesdal and Jim Aufderheide; his brother Ortwin Schmalz and his sister-in-law Lucille Schmalz.
Blessed Be His Memory