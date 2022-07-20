Mary Ellen Tews, 89, of Willmar, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Clara City Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 25 at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Burial was at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Willmar. www.hafh.org
