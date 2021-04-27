Dec. 1, 2020
Maurice Williams Danielson, 89, of Buffalo, passed away peacefully Dec. 1, at Cokato Manor in Cokato. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, with visitation one hour prior, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Buffalo.
He was born July 7, 1931, the son of Joseph and Esther (Broberg) Danielson of Dassel. Maurice was baptized and confirmed at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. He received his elementary education in Steelsville School District 22.
After working for several years doing road maintenance, snowplowing, new home construction and remodeling, Maurice retired. In his retirement, he still wanted to stay active, so he began volunteering at Pioneer Park in Annandale, where he mowed lawns and worked on various upkeep projects. He also took care of mowing lawn at Marysville Church in Marysville Township and for Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo; which he and Georgia were members of for many years.
Maurice really enjoyed being outdoors. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage and always had several different projects he was working on. He stayed very active until dementia took over and he moved to Cokato Manor to reside.
Maurice is survived by his wife of 40 years, Georgia Danielson of Monticello; and his two children from his first marriage, Jodi (Pete) Jaunich of Delano and Todd (Amy) Danielson of Cartersville, Georgia. He is also survived by his three stepchildren, Don (Denise) Fisher of Big Lake, Julie Busse of San Antonio, Texas, and Christine (Chuck) Chastek of South Haven; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. He is also survived by his sisters, Frances Olson of Hutchinson and Janice (Tom) Crowe of Dassel.
Maurice was preceded in death by his father; mother; brothers, Donald, Lowell and Merlyn; and sister, Ruth.
Condolences may be mailed to The Peterson Chapel, 119 Central Ave, Buffalo MN 55313; Attention the Family of Maurice Danielson. Visit thepetersonchapel.com or call 763-682-1363.