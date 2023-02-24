Senior McKayla Kruger and freshman Tanner Sonsalla were selected as Students of the Week for Feb. 27-March 3 by teachers and staff at Litchfield High School.
Kruger was nominated by science teacher Ryan Kadow for her outstanding academic performance.
"Kayla is very calm and mature in trying situations," Kadow wrote in his nomination.
He added, humorously, that he selected Kruger because, "first and foremost, she likes to hang out with tuba players."
Kruger plays in the wind ensemble, as well as marching band, pep band and jazz band at LHS. She also particiaptes in robotics, FCCLA and athletics.
She said her other hobbies and interested include baking, reading, going on walks, watching college basketball, appreciating nature and "bothering Mr. Kadow in college physics class." She is the daughter of Jessica Kruger of Litchfield.
Woodworking teacher Darin Pankratz nominated Sonsalla, because "the effort Tanner has shown this semester has been outstanding."
Sonsalla has shown attention to detail and been helpful to other students in class while providing a good example for others, Pankratz wrote.
He participates in FFA at Litchfield High School. Other hobbies and interests include hunting, fishing, riding dirt bike and working on a farm.
He is the son of Eric Sonsalla and Melissa Sonsalla of Litchfield.