The annual meeting of McLeod Co-op Power will not be conducted on Tuesday, April 14, as scheduled. This postponement is due to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis as the CDC is currently recommending avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people. The meeting will be rescheduled as soon as it is practical, based on the status of the virus and future CDC guidelines for hosting public events.
Members will receive direct notification of the rescheduled date for the annual meeting when that decision is made. Ballots for director elections and bylaw voting will be mailed at a later date, after the meeting has been rescheduled.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our workforce, McLeod Co-op Power has temporarily closed its office to walk-in traffic. Members are encouraged to call the office with payments or drop payments in the secure drop box at the office entrance. For more information, call 800-494-6272. The Co-op will continue to assess the situation daily to determine what steps are needed.