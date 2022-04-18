Each year, thousands of volunteers in Minnesota donate their time and energy to make their communities a better place to live. These volunteers will be among the millions across the country who will be spotlighted during National Volunteer Week, April 17-23.
One group that relies heavily on volunteers is the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program. During National Volunteer Week and every week throughout 2022, Minnesota 4-H celebrates and appreciates its more than 6,700 volunteers — each one critical to the success of 4-H programs and making a difference in the lives of youth. In McLeod County, over 300 youth and 100 adult volunteers serve as club leaders, project leaders, committee members and in advisory capacities for the 4-H Youth Development Program. Research shows that Minnesota 4-H volunteers help youth gain leadership skills, serve their communities, improve their decision-making skills and develop career readiness.
The work of 4-H volunteers is continuous. Every day volunteers lend a helping hand to make 4-H programs more beneficial to the residents of McLeod County. Those interested in joining the team of 4-H volunteers are invited to contact the University of Minnesota Extension — McLeod County at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu. Learn more about 4-H Youth Development at extension.umn.edu.