McLeod County 4-H'ers participated in several regional 4-H Project Bowl competitions in March and had several top teams in the dairy, general livestock, horse, poultry and rabbit categories.
Project Bowl is a quiz competition in which teams of four to six participants answer questions related to specific animal species. Teams receive points for correct answers and may lose points for incorrect answers. The team with the highest final score is the winner. It is a double-elimination contest, with winning teams advancing into further rounds until a champion is decided.
At the Foley competition March 5, a senior horse team that included Tayler Jutz of McLeod County took first place to advance to state April 9 in Sauk Rapids.
At a March 12 competition in Hastings, the McLeod County general livestock team of Grace Bayerl, Mason Grams, Julia Quast and Timothy Quast took second place and qualified for state.
In other categories, the senior poultry team of Alyosha Frick, Katrina Frick, Brie Kobow and Brooke Kobow took fourth place; and the junior dairy team of Austin Howe, Charlie Nelsen, Tanner Howe and Levi Nelson took sixth place; and two senior dairy teams.
McLeod County also had two senior dairy teams compete: The team of Brielle Christen, Kalley Christen, Livia Kurth and Kamrie Mauer took eighth place; and the team of Ella Filk, Larkun Kurth, Shelby Swanson and McKenna Wright took tenth place.
Finally, at the March 19 competition in Redwood Falls, the McLeod County senior rabbit team of Ariana Buysse, Kianna Dolezal, Sophie Dolezal and Aubrey Schmidt took second and qualified for state.
For more information on how to become involved in Project Bowl or 4-H, call the McLeod County Extension Office at 320-484-4305 or email dacole@umn.edu.