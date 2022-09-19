McLeod County 4-H can boast several top-ranking shooters among its students following the 2022 Minnesota 4-H State Shooting Sports and Wildlife Invitational.
Amidst its 11 participants in the 900-youth event were four top-10 athletes and one first-place winner. Those 4-H'ers were:
- Daniella Carrascosa who won first place in Archery, Junior Class B,
- Logan Landsman who second place in Archery, Junior Class D,
- Ariana Buysse who won second place in Archery, Senior Class B, and
- Autumn Gruber who won eighth place in BB Gun, Third Grade.
But others ranked as well, with:
- Leifer Carrascosa ranking 28th in Standard Air Rifle, Junior,
- Ethan Dressel ranking 12th in Archery, Junior Class C,
- Adalyn Feuerborn ranking 15th in BB Gun, Third Grade,
- Charles Feuerborn ranking 51st in 3 Position Air Rifle, Junior,
- Travis Mohs ranking 35th in Tramp, Intermediate,
- Ellie Wendolek ranking 67th in Archery, Junior Class C, and
- Landen Matheny ranking 23rd in Standard Air Rifle, Intermediate, 21st in .22 Rifle Intermediate Field Grade, and 28th in Intermediate Silhouette, Rifle.
The Sept. 9-11 event in Alexandria also included other categories, including conservation displays and a skill-a-thon. The event is the culmination of a year-long shooting and wildlife project. McLeod County's participants were coached by certified project leaders Joshua Buysse, Kristi Buysse, Merle Eggersgluess, Ted Frick, Nina Hoekstra, Jeremy Mohs, Bob Schlueter, and Paul Wright.
"4-H Shooting Sports is a project for 4-H youth that allows them to learn about wildlife conservation and firearm safety while building self-esteem and confidence," said Darcy Cole, McLeod County 4-H Program Coordinator.