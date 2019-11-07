A 61-year-old McLeod County man was shot in the face while duck hunting Nov. 3.
According to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, a call came in at 7:54 a.m. after David Hoese was struck by a shot fired from a shotgun in Hollywood Township. A shotgun had discharged after having been set down by Hoese's partner, who was securing his boat into position behind Hoese's boat.
He was hit in the face and chest from 10-15 feet away. He sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
— Chanhassen Villager