Several McLeod County offices are closed this week and part of next week as they make the move from their current offices into the new Government Center at 520 Chandler Avenue North.
According to a press release from the county, here's a list of when offices are closed and when they will reopen in the government center:
- County Administration will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- Soil and Water Conservation District will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- Veteran Services will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- The assessor's office will close starting Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- The auditor-treasurer's office will close starting Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- The recorder's office will close starting Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday Jan. 19 to accept real estate documents. All other services such as passports, ministerial and notary public services will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 20.