Dear Marci,
My doctor is recommending I get surgery. I do trust them but I want to get another opinion before agreeing to something so big. Will Medicare cover a second opinion, even if another doctor recommends the same thing?
— Rana
Dear Rana,
For our other readers, a second opinion is when you ask a doctor other than your regular doctor for their view on symptoms, an injury, or an illness you are experiencing in order to better help you make an informed decision about treatment options.
There are countless reasons why someone would want a second opinion, but here are just a few examples:
- You have a rare condition with which another doctor may have more experience or training.
- Your doctor recommends a treatment that is risky, invasive, involves surgery, or has lifelong consequences.
- You want assurance that you’ve considered all treatment options.
- You believe your diagnosis could be incorrect.
Original Medicare covers second opinions if a doctor recommends that you have surgery or a major diagnostic or therapeutic procedure.
Medicare will also cover a third opinion if the first and second opinions are different from each other.
The second and third opinions will be covered even if Medicare will not ultimately cover your procedure. Do note, however, that Medicare does not cover second and third opinions for excluded services, such as cosmetic surgery.
If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, your plan may have different cost and coverage rules for second and third opinions. Contact your plan for more information about costs and restrictions.
Some people may feel uncomfortable or nervous asking their doctor for a second opinion. Doctors are professionals and most will respect your want for a second opinion. Many consider it standard medical practice to get another opinion. In fact, your doctor may even be ready to give you referrals for a second opinion. Trust yourself and remember that you are your strongest advocate!
— Marci
Health Tip: A good night's sleep
A good night’s sleep is important for your well-being, and a lack of sleep or poor quality sleep can increase your risk of several health problems. The National Institute on Aging recommends getting seven to nine hours of sleep every night, and included the following tips about how to do this:
- Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends.
- Find ways to relax before bedtime each night.
- Avoid distractions such as cell phones, computers, and televisions in your bedroom.
- Don’t eat large meals or drink caffeine or alcohol late in the day.
- Exercise at regular times each day, but not within three hours of your bedtime.
- Avoid long naps (over 30 minutes) in the late afternoon or evening.
For more information, visit the National Institute on Aging at www.nia.nih.gov.
MEDICARE MINUTES
Medicare Minutes are short, engaging presentations on current Medicare topics hosted by the Medicare Rights Center. Each month’s presentation is streamed live on your Medicare Interactive profile, and will help you learn more about your benefits and make the most of your Medicare coverage.
Visit www.medicareinteractive.org/medicare-minute to access our archive of presentations and attend any of the upcoming live presentations.
2023 Medicare Minute Schedule
- Medicare and Mental Health Care: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. This Mental Health Awareness Month, our Medicare Minute focuses on Medicare’s coverage of mental health services.
- How to Afford Prescription Drug Costs: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The stress of affording your medication is a familiar feeling for too many people. In this Medicare Minute, we’ll review ways to make your prescription drugs more affordable—including cost assistance programs, helpful strategies to discuss with your doctor, and legislation that should lower everyone’s drug costs in the near future.
- Medicare and Transportation Services: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Sometimes the toughest part of getting health care is not a procedure or the recovery time, but just getting to a doctor or hospital. From emergency ambulances to scheduled rides, this Medicare Minute reviews transportation options for your health care.
- Medigaps: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. Are your out-of-pocket costs adding up every time you go to the doctor? You may want to learn about Medigaps — the supplemental insurance policies that work with Original Medicare. During this Medicare Minute, you will learn the basics of Medigaps, how they compare to other coverage options, and when you can purchase one.
- Fall Open Enrollment Period: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Fall Open Enrollment is the time of year when you can change your Medicare coverage, but knowing where to start can be tough. During this Medicare Minute, you’ll learn about the types of changes you can make and strategies to choose the coverage that best fits your needs for 2024.
- Protecting Yourself from Marketing Violations: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. Unlike Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D plans are sold by private companies. These companies must follow federally set marketing rules when trying to sell their plans to you. Join us for this Medicare Minute to learn about marketing rules, what violations look like, and how you can protect yourself from them.
- Choosing Doctors and Facilities: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan, you must choose your primary care provider, your specialists, and your health care facilities. With so many options, deciding where to go can feel daunting. In this Medicare Minute we’ll discuss some of the considerations to keep in mind when making these important health care choices.
- Part D Appeals: 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Your prescription drugs are vital for your health and wellbeing, so what do you do when your Part D plan says it won’t cover your medication? In many cases, you should file an appeal to ask your plan to cover your drug. Join us for this Medicare Minute to feel more prepared and confident in appealing denials from your Part D plan.