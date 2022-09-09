Seven candidates have filed to fill three Hutchinson School Board seats that will be up for grabs in November’s election: Samantha Casillas, incumbent JoEllen Kimball, Garrett Luthens, Danny Olmstead, Andrea Mitchell, Dale Brandsoy and incumbent Erin Knudtson will appear on the ballot.
The three candidates who garner the most votes will begin in January four-year terms guiding District 423, its policies and its finances.
Interested in meeting the candidates? A meet and greet event is 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at River House in downtown Hutchinson.
Each candidate will be asked to answer three to four questions that have been generated by parents/taxpayers within Hutchinson School District 423. Attendees are welcome to stay after 7 p.m. and talk with candidates.
For more information, call Reese Seefeldt at 320-894-5200.