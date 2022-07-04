Brinley Grace Miller
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
Your favorite things
Song: Lost Boy
Food: Mac ‘n’ cheese
Season: Spring
Singer: Ruth B
Movie: The Greatest Showman
Possession: animal blanket
Sport: gymnastics, softball
TV show: Lunia Patunia
Idol/Mentor: Dad (Craig)
Game: Disney Code Names
What do you like most about school?
I like doing math.
What do you like to do in our free time?
I go to gymnastics, dance and theater. I like to do hair.
What is your favorite family memory?
Our trip to Floriday. We went swimming. Do activities, had my first plane ride.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
Mom. Because she works hard. She’s pretty. She’s smart and kind. She helps others. She gives good hugs.
What leisure and/or sports activities do you participate in?
Gymnastics, softball, dance, theater
What three words best describe you?
Smart, beautiful, kind.
Who’s in your family?
Mom, Dad, Emily (oldest sister), Riley (older brother), me, Roman (younger brother).
What is your favorite event at Litchfield Watercade?
Medallion hunt
Why do you want to be chosen to represent the Litchfield Watercade Junior Royalty?
I want to be a princess. I love Litchfield. I want people to know how great Litchfield is. I want to help others.
Helen Nistler
School: Lake Ripley
Your favorite things
Song: 1,000 Years
Food: Fettucine
Season: Spring
Singer: Taylor Swift
Movie: Twilight
Possession: Hoverboard
Sport: Basketball
TV Show: Degrassi
Idol/Mento: Mom
Game: Sorry
What do you like most about school?
I love to read in school.
Who do you like to do in your free time?
I like to play with my cats.
What is your favorite family memory?
When we camped in Duluth.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
Mom, hard-working, and loves her family.
What leisure and/or sports activities do you participate in?
Basketball
What three words best describe you?
Kind, spontaneous, loving
Who’s in your family?
Mom, Dad, Carter, Helen
What is your favorite event at Litchfield Watercade?
Beach party, art in the park, parade.
Why do you want to be chosen to represent the Litchfield Watercade Junior Royalty?
Because I can go on trips and represent Litchfield.
Amora Vita Jimenez
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
Your Favorite Things
Song: Fancy Like
Food: Enchiladas
Season: Summer
Singer: Justin Beiber
Movie: Encanto
Possession: American Girl Dolls
Sport: Dance
TV Show: The Thundermans
Idol/Mentor: Ariana Grande
Game: Color by Number
What do you like most about school?
I love school. I hate when I get sick because then that means I cannot go to school. The best part is seeing my friends and making new friends. I try to be friends with everyone. My favorite school subject is math.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I love letting my creative side out. I enjoy doing crafts of all sorts. I like to play with my American Girl Dolls. I will spend time playing with my pets. Lastly I like doing yoga with my mom.
What is your favorite family memory?
My favorite family memory is traveling to South Dakota. We went there for a wrestling tournament for my brother but we also got to view the main attractions. We went to Bear Country, that was a cool experience because we got to drive through where the bears were kept. There were bears walking very close to cars. We also went to Keystone where I got to zipline for the first time. We got to see Mount Rushmore.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
My role model in my life is my mom. She is caring, supportive and smart. She works hard for her job. She is so supportive with helping me with school work, crafts, sports, and she even became a Girl Scout leader when no one else wanted to do it. She is there for me whenever I need her. She will drop everything to help my brother and I. I hope to be like her when I grow up.
What leisure and/or sports activities do you participate in?
I participate in Girl Scouts, dance (at the Honeybee Studio and through Dancin’ Dragons), gymnastics, soccer, softball, volleyball and open skate.
What three words best describe you?
Friendly – we have traveled a lot for wrestling and I always make new friends with other kids while waiting for our brothers to wrestle.
Helpful – I am always willing to stop and help others when needed. I will open a door for a person behind me. I will help my mom cook, clean and organize.
Thoughtful — I tend to always be thinking of others, which usually makes their day better. Every time I shop with my mom, I find or see things that I know others would enjoy.
Who’s in your family?
My dad (Rafael Jimenz), my mom (Stephanie Jimenez), my brother (Izrael Jimenez. We have a dog (Spanky) and a cat (Luna). I also have 20-plus family members that live in town. My grandparents have businesses in Litchfield (Chito’s Ice Cream Truck and Carlson Repair).
What is your favorite event at the Litchfield Watercade?
My favorite event to attend is Art in the Park. I love walking the park and seeing the vendors. The creativity of homemade art always catches my eye.
Why do you want to be chosen to represent the Litchfield Watercade Junior Royalty?
Litchfield is my community. My family is from Litchfield. I want to make my family proud and I want to live out one of my dreams. At every parade when I see the princesses in the floats, I have wanted to be one of them. I want to represent Litchfield because I want to have the opportunity to motivate other young girls that they, too, can reach their dreams.
Kyra Denise Urdahl
School: Lake Ripley Elementary
Your Favorite Things
Song: Shut Up and Dance
Food: Cheeseburer
Season: Summer
Singer: Carrie Underwood
Movie: Hotel Transylvania
Possession: Sea shells
Sport: Swimming
TV Show: Jessie
Idol/Mentor: Dad
Game: Kick the can
What do you like most about school?
I enjoy math.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to do farm work.
What is your favorite family memory?
Traveling to the Florida Keys.
Who do you consider a role model in your life and why?
Dad, because he is a hard worker and he teaches me things about the farm.
What leisure and/or sports activities do you participate in?
Gymnastics, volleyball, softball, soccer, swimming.
What three words best describe you?
Kind, helpful, determined.
Who’s in your family?
Mom, Dad, me and my three sisters, Brylee, Devyn, Aniyah, and my four dogs, Cooper, Comet, Zeina and Cora.
What is your favorite event at the Litchfield Watercade?
I like the parade.
Why do you want to be chosen to represent the Litchfield Watercade Junior Royalty?
So I can meet new people, and the experience.