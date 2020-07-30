One of the new medical-related services to emerge during the COVID-19 pandemic is telehealth.
What is it? Rather than a traditional in-person appointment with your health care provider in a clinic setting, a patient now can schedule a virtual or video appointment. This means a patient via telecommunication technologies can talk to a provider using a smart phone, tablet, laptop or computer from just about anywhere a web connection is available — home, work or on vacation.
It’s a growing trend with more than half of providers in the United States currently offering some form of telehealth service, according to an April 22, 2020, Merritt Hawkins survey: “Physician Practice Patterns Changing as a Result of COVID-19.” Additionally, recent government, health system and reimbursement policy changes have improved patient access to telehealth services and are encouraging its use as a safe way to access care during the pandemic.
To learn more about local use of telehealth, Liz Carroll, manager of Hutchinson Health Clinic; Dr. Kristen Burdahn of Glencoe Regional Heath; Kurt Waldbillig, CEO of Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics; and Marc Vaillancourt, vice president of development and operations at Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics participated in this Health Q&A.
Why did you start offering virtual visits?
Hutchinson Health, Glencoe Regional Health and Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics began offering virtual appointments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, which were implemented to “flatten the curve” and slow down the spread of the virus.
Virtual appointments are made the exact same way as a traditional in-person visit: Call the clinic and talk with a scheduler to arrange an appointment.
How has the service been received by patients and providers?
Carroll: The response we’ve had is patients like the convenience of seeing their doctor from their cellphone, tablet, laptop, be it at the cabin or home. To do a video visit, they don’t have to take time off from work. Patients have really enjoyed it. They have been especially grateful of this option being there before there were a lot of safety measures in place with COVID. Our Dassel Clinic is doing it, the Orthopaedic Rehab Clinic is doing this, the Pediatric Rehab Clinic is doing this, the Primary Care Clinic is doing it, Outpatient Mental Health is doing it and the Cancer Clinic is doing it. We’re partnered with HealthPartners and Park Nicollet. Having the support of those teams from the beginning has moved us along efficiently and very seamlessly.
Budahn: I think people have really liked having this as an option. The platform we use is pretty easy to use. There have not been a lot of issues of patients getting used to how it works. They are texted a link that connects them with us. It’s been working really well with few technical issues. People have really appreciated having it as an option.
Waldbillig: It has been pretty well accepted. I think in the time of COVID, it gave us an opportunity for patients to get their health care needs met. Psychologists helped with mental health. In the beginning, there was a little fumbling around to do the right thing. The new platform is really neat.
Vaillancourt: When you look at the census data, the median age is 41.5, but a good percentage are much older. How do we get through some of the initial technology things to serve our patients? Once we got past that, our platform is so easy you don’t have to be a computer genius. You get an invitation from our clinic provider by text or email. Click on the link, put in your name, connect and your provider is on the other end. That platform is all HIPPA compliant. It meets all the guidelines for patient privacy. It’s very important to us and to our patients. It also allows a mom or dad option when a daughter or son is part of their care. We can get them on the phone in a split screen where everybody sees everyone in the call during the delivery of health care from their own home.
What types of conditions can be covered in a virtual visit? What conditions need in-person treatment?
Carroll: The biggest thing right now, while virtual visits are a great option for many appointments, there are things patients need to come in for such as immunizations, important care that needs to continue. We continue to encourage the community — if your in-person visit is recommended, hands-on care needs to take place. We have many safety measures in place. This is one of the safest places patients can be. We don’t want our community scared of coming into the clinic. Patients who have questions about COVID, that’s something we can have a video visit for. If they meet the parameters for testing, we’ll work with them to get the testing they need to get.
Budahn: On our website it lists what is probably appropriate for a virtual visit — basically where we feel doing a hands-on exam is not 100 percent necessary. If you cut your hand and need stitches, you can’t do it virtually. Conditions that lend themselves to virtual visits: mental health concerns. Depression and anxiety are really great things to do virtually. You don’t have to be touching the patient to figure it out like with chest pain where you need to listen to the heart and lungs. We have seen an uptick in mental health issues due to COVID — stress of the pandemic and isolation. It’s been hard on a lot of people.
Waldbillig: For now, we have individuals who prefer not to leave their home during the pandemic, a class of citizens who are more susceptible to COVID-19 due to underlying conditions, video visits allow them to continue to get the care they need.
Vaillancourt: In most cases, the initial consultation can start with a video. In that case, everything is an option. The beauty of the video visit is it allows anything at least in the onset. Many of our services are done through direct access such as lab work. It can be done the day before or day of, blood pressure can be taken day of, and you can discuss your test results virtually with your provider. We have big plans for this virtual and video platform.
Are there advantages of a virtual appointment over an in-person consultation? If so, what are they?
Carroll: Some of the advantages of virtual appointments over in-person consultations are: The ease and convenience of the visit type. Patients don’t need to take extra time off of work to commute back and forth to appointments and can do them from other spots besides their home if the need should be there. Virtual waiting rooms take away the anxiety some patients still have about medical waiting rooms in the clinic
Budahn: I think one of the biggest advantages is not having to leave your house. We have our clinic set up so we can socially distance as much as possible. Chairs are set up in separate sick and well areas. Virtual visits eliminate that. For a lot of patients who don’t drive, it’s easier. They don’t have to try and find a ride. Can they safely use Trailblazer? It removes a lot of barriers. We can do a visit with a patient anywhere. It’s easier to schedule an appointment during your work day without having to leave your workplace.
Vaillancourt: Right now, it’s part of a physician’s schedule.
How does the cost of a virtual appointment compare to an in-person visit? Is it covered by insurance?
Carroll: The cost is the equivalent of an in-office visit, so it’s typically covered by health insurance. If patients are signed up for My Chart, our online system, they can receive a summary of their visit the same way it would have been handed to them in the clinic if you were there.
Glencoe Regional Health: We encourage patients to call their insurance company to determine coverage as each policy is different.
Vaillancourt: Right now in our current model, it’s exactly the same. It depends on the individual’s insurance company. When someone requests a video visit, we encourage them to verify coverage with their insurance company. When we move into Phase 2 of our virtual platform, we’re looking more at an Urgent Care model. There will be flat fee. Log in, pay the fee and you’ll be automatically connected with a provider.
Do you anticipate virtual visits becoming a permanent part of your care delivery?
Carroll: Yes, I do anticipate virtual visits as becoming a permanent part of Hutchinson Health’s care delivery. It is here to stay. It is a fantastic alternative where appropriate and we love being able to offer choices to patients that may make the access and compliance to their care more realistic.
Budahn: For the foreseeable future, we’ll continue to offer telehealth as an option. We also anticipate researching what telehealth services at Glencoe Regional Health might look like post-COVID.
Vaillancourt: Absolutely. I think the one thing we can state quite assuredly is the COVID-19 pandemic has required, not just at Meeker Memorial, but for everyone to look at how health care is delivered and how to continue to provide care to people. The pandemic brings unique challenges: social distancing, limiting the number people together. Virtual visits are a tool in our quiver to maintain the care. In rural settings like we are, access has always been an issue. This makes it easier for people to connect with their provider. That’s the benefit. Meeker Memorial is committed to be on the front line to providing access to people in Meeker County and the surrounding area.
Do you like virtual visits or do you prefer meeting patients in-person?
Carroll: Our healthcare providers like both virtual visits and in-person visits just the same, when they are utilized appropriately. Our scheduling staff have guidelines they use when scheduling and they can talk through with patients whether the appointment reason/visit type is appropriate for virtual care or really needs to be done in person. Our providers want to give choices to their patients and our goal here at Hutchinson Health is to live by our values of excellence, compassion, partnership and integrity and this represents all of those values in a significant way.
Budahn: Given the situation, it’s a great option. If there was no pandemic, I would like to see my patients in person if possible. You have a better connection than over a video screen, especially if it’s a patient you’re meeting for the first time. In a perfect world, I like in-person visits, but teleheath is a great option for lots of people.
Vaillancourt: Providers lean toward seeing people in person. COVID-19 has flipped health care on its head. It’s created an opportunity: How do we do that virtually with the personal touch. If you ask any providers, in-person is always better for being able to have that personal touch.