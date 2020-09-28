There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a two-year seat?
When I decide to put forth effort and energy into something, you will receive 100 percent of me when asked for it. I’m married with two boys (age 6 and 3), one of which has special needs, so I have vested interest in the quality of education our children receive. Plus, with any group or board I've joined, when you're new you don't really know what to expect. By not overcommitting I can put my best foot forward for my family as well. If all goes as planned, I can then rerun in two years for another term.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
Trying new programs like the STARS program or getting the information across to our children in different ways. The standard mold for teaching/learning doesn’t fit all children the same, yet trying to teach them all the same way doesn’t make sense. Some children need an overly ridged routine and structure, where others are good with minimal. Some learn best by sitting and others need to be more active and have interplay. The more engaged and upbeat we have our children throughout the day, the more they will retain what we are teaching them and they’ll want to keep coming back.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
More power to any child that can go post-secondary. That means they have set huge goals for themselves and are hitting them out of the park. I would not be against having an online course for our kiddos in older grades. This could potentially help with space and also has the potential to bring in new staff members that like remote teaching styles. One mold doesn’t fit all in learning styles. I would be open to any model that helps our children and doesn’t hurt our funds as a district.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
I didn’t even know the position was paid until the last day the applications were due. Pay or no pay, I still would have applied. I have vested interest with my young children going to school. I want to show them that if you want to make a difference, you need to put forth the effort and energy into making that difference. And if you’re doing it for the right reasons, the joy and excitement one sees is payment enough. Be the good change this world is needing.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
I have a construction background and a degree in architectural construction technology. The HVAC system at Park Elementary has needed improvement for years. Our public buildings are no different than your own. One needs to keep up on them and improve something yearly or it costs an arm and a leg when it’s all outdated. Unfortunately, we have hit that point. The additional space at West Elementary has also been needed to expand our Pre-K and Early Childhood programs. Makes for less overhead; yet gives our ECE programs the opportunity to utilize the facilities safely and efficiently for all.
