Steve Marandola, chaplain for Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, offers the invocation as Legion Post 96 Commander Diane Jankowski and Tim Burley bow during the Memorial Day program Monday at McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park.
Members of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96, Hutchinson VFW Post 906 and DAV Unit 37 auxiliaries participated, along with local Girl Scouts, in the dedication of wreaths in memory of servicemen lost in conflicts going back to the Civil War.
PHOTOS BY BRENT SCHACHERER
A Hutchinson Girl Scout prepares to place a wreath on one of 18 crosses set up for the Dedication of Wreaths during the Memorial Day program at McLeod County Veterans Memorial Park.
Servicemen salute during the National Anthem.
Hutchinson High School marching band makes its way along the parade route Monday.
Litchfield Military Honor Guard fire a 21-gun salute during a Memorial Day program at Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield.
Litchfield VFW Commander Daniel Lease places a United States flag during a ceremony at Calvary Cemetery.