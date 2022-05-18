Today, Memorial Day is often synonymous with the start of summer. While there is nothing wrong with heading to the lake with sunscreen and swimsuits or breaking out the camping gear, let’s pause and reflect on the state of this annual holiday.
In Litchfield, the federal holiday will be honored on Monday, May 30, with a 21-gun salute at 8 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery. It is followed by parade assembly at 9 a.m. in Prairie Park. The parade is from 9:15-9:45 a.m. and follows a route from Prairie Park to Lake Ripley Cemetery. Activities at the cemetery include hanging of the wreaths, 21-gun salute, benediction, speakers and the playing of Taps. The program will be aired on KLFD radio at 10:15 a.m.
After the ceremony head to the Litchfield Opera House for the annual Memorial Day picnic, with food served from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. What started as pie and ice cream has now evolved into to a community tradition, which includes barbecues, hot dogs, dessert and more. May 30 from 11:00-1:30. $10/adult and $5 children 12 and under. All are welcome! Proceeds benefit the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall.
HOW IT STARTED
In 1868, Gen. John A. Logan, the national leader of the Grand Army of the Republic, declared May 30 to be a day to remember the fallen Civil War soldiers. The G.A.R. was a nationwide organization of Civil War veterans. This would go onto be an annual day of remembrance. For several decades, Memorial Day was always May 30. It was selected because it was not an anniversary of any of Civil War battle.
Although early newspapers mentioned the holiday, it wasn’t until 1884 that the celebration really took shape in Litchfield. The local G.A.R. Post, officially Frank Daggett Post No. 35, had been created the previous summer. According to the national G.A.R. handbook, local posts must honor Memorial Day, a responsibility the Litchfield post took to heart. As a side note, in 1882 the G.A.R. preferred the name “Memorial Day,” rather than “Decoration Day,” although the two terms would be used interchangeably for many years.
The following year, Memorial Day 1885, was significant for the G.A.R. Post because the men had started construction on their new Memorial Hall. The day’s memorial service would include the laying of the building’s cornerstone. The imposing G.A.R. Hall, which is one of four remaining posts today in Minnesota, was completed in the fall of 1885.
A schedule for the annual holiday was soon set. The morning started with the parade lining up at the G.A.R. Hall. From there, they would march to Ripley Cemetery for the decoration of the graves. In the afternoon, people would gather in Central Park for music, prayer, roll of the dead, speeches, and quite often a recitation of the Gettysburg Address.
Over the years, the parade to the cemetery grew. The Women’s Relief Corp joined in. A band was added, and teachers and children were invited to join. Then in 1899, the G.A.R. men asked the veterans of the Spanish-American War to join in the parade. Today we think of Memorial Day as a way to remember all men and women who have served in the U.S. military, but before 1899, the day only honored those who fought in the Civil War.
At first, businesses and schools decided for themselves if they would be open or not on Memorial Day. Before too long, schools closed as children took part in the parades, and businesses were encouraged to close for at least part of the day. Because the holiday was on May 30, it was common for communities to have a “Memorial Sunday” with a special church service held on the Sunday before May 30. The G.A.R. members would often meet at the Hall and attend the service together.
WHO WERE THE ‘FLOWER GIRLS’?
Until 1930, the graves were decorated with the help of young girls who became known as the “flower girls” or “decorator girls.” In the beginning, the girls wore white dresses. Later, they had dresses made out of red, white and blue bunting. Elvera Kathlyne Peterson told the Independent Review in an interview in 2000, how she was chosen as one of the girls. In the weeks leading up to Memorial Day, the girls would practice for the parade and decorating the graves. This was during World War I, and Peterson remembered the day’s crowds being similar to Watercade.
Indeed, the years during and after the first World War were said to have seen the largest Memorial Day crowds. In 1919, good weather brought visitors by cars and trains from miles around. The parade included 15 Civil War veterans, many World War I soldiers, and 100 decorator girls. Most people knew someone involved in the war and it was reported a “greater interest was taken this year than ever before.”
The attendance in 1921 was even larger. The parade was so long — more than a mile in length — that the front of the parade reached the cemetery before the end of it had passed through Litchfield’s downtown.
When May 30 fell on a Saturday, as it did in 1925, Litchfield took advantage with a full day of activities. The day began with the customary parade, cemetery rituals and afternoon program. This was followed by a baseball game Darwin vs. Litchfield. Litchfield won, with barn and pavilion dances in the evening.
By the 1930s and into the ‘40s, there seems to be a slight shift in the priorities of the holiday. People continued to attend the parades and visit the cemeteries, but time with visiting family and friends was becoming a bigger part of the day. Newspaper ads started offering your “Memorial Day Outing Needs” and even suggested picnic menus such as sandwich spread, sausages, pickles, olives, veal loaf, candy bars, Crackerjack popcorn, cigarettes and ginger ale. Note, no alcohol was mentioned. The reason being it was Prohibition.
CHOOSING A PERMANENT DATE
100 years after the first official Memorial Day , the government in 1968 announced the holiday would be changed from May 30 to the last Monday in May, creating a three-day weekend. This federal holiday came into effect in 1971.
1981 was the start of a new local tradition when the G.A.R. Hall, Meeker County Historical Society and the Ladies of the G.A.R. began serving pie and ice cream after the cemetery ceremony. This gave people a space to continue to gather as well as support the organizations. The longtime tradition continues with a picnic lunch served at the Litchfield Opera House.
The roots of Memorial Day run directly to the Civil War, a war fought by many who also had deep roots here in Litchfield and Meeker County. Their stories are told through the many artifacts in the collection. To these Civil War veterans, Memorial Day wasn’t a celebration in the usual sense, but instead “a day for serious contemplation of the sacrifices that have been made.”