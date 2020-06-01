Merle M. Schlueter, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Graveside service was Saturday, June 6, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Drive-thru visitation was one hour prior to the service, Saturday, June 6, 2020, all at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Recommended for you