Merle M. Schlueter, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Graveside service was Saturday, June 6, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Drive-thru visitation was one hour prior to the service, Saturday, June 6, 2020, all at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Hutchinson Target open despite being named on list of closed stores
- Protesters gather outside Glencoe courthouse
- Hutchinson woman arrested after high-speed chase
- Local photographer captures Twin Cities riots with camera and interviews
- Hutchinson Health expansion ready for patients
- Free food distribution June 4 in Glencoe
- Hutchinson Aquatic Center closed for 2020 season
- Hutchinson City Council extends state of emergency
- Splash pad opening undecided
- Repair of four Litchfield railroad crossings set to begin Monday