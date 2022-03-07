Feb. 27, 2022
Michael Adam "Mike" "Beaker" Kenney, 57, of Buffalo Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, March 8, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Prayer service was Monday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Cindy Maiers. Musical selections were "Here I Am, Lord," "Shepherd Me, O Lord," "Were You There," "Save Your People," "I Can Only Imagine," "Song Of Farewell" and "Lead Me, Lord." Song leaders were Bobbi Ludewig, Patti Cogley, and the St. Boniface Church Choir. Casket bearers were David Kientz, Daniel Karl, Lester Flom, Jason Otto, Aaron Johnson, David Nybakke, Amber Carey, and Ariana (Brandy) Malone.
Michael was born Oct. 19, 1964, in Hutchinson. He was the son of J. Ira and Helen (Seifert) Kenney. Michael was baptized as an infant Oct. 19, 1964, at the Hutchinson hospital and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Michael was raised in Lakeside, Boon Lake Township, Hector, and Hutchinson. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1983.
Mike was united in marriage to Sherry Musel Oct. 28, 1989, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Mike and Sherry made their home in Hutchinson, Hector, and most recently, Buffalo Lake. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Samantha, Stephanie, Mark, Miles, Max, Sophia and Mackoy.
Mike attended St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. Mike knew many people and loved to socialize. Mike worked at Hillside Chemicals in Buffalo Lake for 12 years and met many local farmers during that time. Mike worked the city job for almost 20 years. Since Mike had a hard time sitting still, he also worked for Dan and Dave Karl in the spring and fall in the fields. Mike loved to farm, so much so that when he got the chance, he changed careers and worked for Fitzgerald Farms in Glencoe. He loved attending the local demo derbies and car shows, and he was a member of the Volkswagen Club. Mike enjoyed bowling with friends. He was a man of many talents. Mike truly cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Mike is survived by his wife Sherry Kenney of Buffalo Lake; children, Samantha (Andy) Hanson of Brownton, Stephanie Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Mark (special friend Haley Johnson) Kenney of Burnsville, Miles Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Max Kenney of Buffalo Lake, Sophia Kenney of Buffalo Lake, and Mackoy Kenney of Buffalo Lake; grandchildren, Damien Hallahan, Ella Hanson, Lucy Hanson, and Michael Hanson; siblings, Thomas (Jamie) Kenney of Hutchinson, Janice (Richard) Nybakke of Hutchinson, Marjory (Roger) Tews of Hutchinson, Mary Anne (Duane) Arndt of Hutchinson, Layne (Robyn) Kenney of Hutchinson, Wanda (Kevin) Johnson of New London, Charlene (Mark) Hovorka of Bloomer, Wisconsin, and James (Kerry Ann) Kenney of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Cheryl Heft of Fort Worth, Texas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, J. Ira and Helen Kenney; sister Colleen Otto and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law Gerald Malone; and niece Autumn Carey.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Online obituaries and guest book available at mcbridechapel.com.