There are two- and four-year seats available for candidates this year. Why did you choose to run for a four-year seat?
My wife and I started our family in Hutchinson 10 years ago when we were married here. Our family has grown, and with a daughter in kindergarten and a son in preschool, both in the district, it was easy to choose the longer commitment. I am not running to solve a singular issue; I am running to support the long-term success of the Hutchinson School District. Additionally, I want four years to focus solely on the job I will be voted in to do rather than to focus on re-election in less than two years.
What do you see as the most important issue for the School Board to get right in the next few years for Hutchinson Public Schools?
First, salary and benefits negotiations are taking place in the very near future. Teachers and support staff need someone who will fight for them to be compensated fairly for the incredible work that they do, while also respecting the taxpayers that fund their work. If 2020 has taught us anything, its that most parents were not born to teach. Second, the School Board must do everything in its power to keep students in school full time. At no fault of educators, hybrid learning diminishes the education experience and eliminates consistency in lesson plans for many students and their families.
Should Hutchinson Public Schools try to retain as many students as possible who might otherwise seek alternatives such as the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option or online school? If so, what should be done to bolster current offerings?
During this pandemic, it is challenging to blame anyone seeking alternative options for schooling. Some families are opting for online schools, others for home-schooling, and many for traditional education. All of these are the choice of the family. However, with several multi-million-dollar bonds recently passed, ISD 423 must be proactive in not only retaining students, but expanding its student body. We must focus on diversifying course offerings, improving athletic programs, and most importantly, forming relationships with the community to better understand what they want out of our schools. This is their school system, and we should work for them.
The Hutchinson School Board recently discussed the possibility of increasing board member compensation from $3,500 a year in order to maintain a healthy pool of candidates. Do you believe the compensation should be increased? Why or why not?
I believe that a more attractive salary could increase the pool of interested candidates. However, I also believe that if you are seeking this position for monetary reasons, you are the wrong candidate. My candidacy is based solely on the betterment of the school system for Hutchinson families, and my passion for the importance of education in shaping the future. That is why in my first year, I am donating my $3,500 salary to Common Cup Ministry's Backpack Food Program, which discreetly sends food home to students who may not receive standard meals outside of school.
Hutchinson Public Schools are moving forward with projects to renovate West Elementary and Park Elementary following a $28.8 million bond referendum in 2019. Do you believe upgrades to these buildings are essential? If so, what are the top priorities? If not, why?
I believe that a successful education requires passionate educators, dedicated support staff, relevant materials, and an environment that fosters learning. I voted in 2019 to approve this bond to make necessary improvements to the school facilities in Hutchinson. The facilities were outdated, unsafe, and did not have enough space to educate students. With that said, the already approved bonds need to result in long-term improvements that will not further burden taxpayers with additional projects any time soon. Money is not endless, and taxes in Hutchinson have been raised enough over the last several years.