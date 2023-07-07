Minnesota farmers have encountered drought in recent years, but this growing season presents a new challenge as the problem emerged abnormally early in certain parts of the state.
The current dry spell, accompanied by unusually warm weather during the early summer months, has potential to affect different crops in different ways. Agriculture is dependent on specific climate conditions and Minnesota’s crop yields are affected by changes in temperature, humidity, cloud cover and precipitation.
“The areas with lighter soil are struggling a lot more,” former Minnesota Corn Growers Association President Brian Thalmann, who farms in rural Plato, said. “Throughout the area and throughout a lot of the Midwest, there's areas that need rain sooner.”
According to Thalmann the long winter delayed planting season. The region experienced a much-needed rain event in the middle of May. However, after that rainfall, the county suffered from limited moisture. While some small rains have been sporadic, much more substantial rainfall is needed to bring corn to its desired condition.
With the critical corn pollination stage approaching, Tom Hagg, president of the Corn Board of the National Corn Growers association and Eden Valley farmer, is cautiously optimistic but aware of the hurdles farmer’s face.
“We're about halfway through the growing season, so we'll see how the rest of it goes,” Hagg said “If we can get some other key rains here, we can still end up with a respectable crop.”
Hagg noted young corn plants require less moisture and can endure drier conditions. However, as the plants grow taller and the ears develop, they demand more water to ensure optimal kernel formation. Insufficient rainfall during this critical stage can divert the plant's energy away from the cob, resulting in lower yield expectations.
“If we get some critical rains coming down the road here when the corn starts to pollinate, that tassel starts to shoot.” Hagg said. “If you can get a nice inch of rain there, two-inch rain there, and during that long couple weeks when the kernels are starting to fill, you can end up with still a respectable crop.”
Dan Moe, who operates a certified organic farm north of Hutchinson, cultivates a diverse range of organic produce, including elderberries, asparagus, potatoes, herbs, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, winter and summer squash, cabbage, lettuce, four varieties of kale and Swiss chard. Because of the types of produce he grows, Moe practices irrigation techniques to combat water scarcity and meet the demands of a changing environment.
“By implementing irrigation, we can deliver water directly to the roots of our plants, minimizing evaporation and maximizing water absorption," Moe said.
He also highlighted the importance of organic farming for drought-proofing agriculture land.
“Organic matter is like putting sponges in the soil,” Moe said. “And so, when it does rain, they hold all the water right here and then they release it very, very slowly. The biology in the soil is your organic farmer's life. The biology in the soil is what makes the relationship with the plant. They take care of each other.”
One crop that benefits from dry weather is grapes.
Crow River Winery operations manager Wyatt Getten noted that the dry weather is beneficial for grape cultivation. Grapes are naturally suited to drier climates, and the moisture received from heavy snow during the winter set the vineyard up for success during the dry spell. He also noted that excessive moisture can lead to disease and fungus growth, making the current dry spell beneficial for grape cultivation.
“Having the moisture in the beginning set us up to be in a good spot, we're now kind of pushing through this dry period,” Getten said of the Hutchinson vineyard’s location. “So, it's, it's been pretty beneficial. We're kind of getting to that point now where we'd like to see a little bit of moisture just to keep things rolling. However, if we had downpours that could cause grapes to swell at this point and can cause splitting and there’s issues with that as well.”
According to Getten, excessive moisture can lead to diseases and fungus growth, so the lack of rainfall this year has resulted in minimal issues with pests and diseases.
Crow River Winery relies on weather patterns and does not use irrigation due to cost.
“More moisture is more of a concern for us than less,” Getten said. “Grapes are kind of unique in that sense — roots run pretty deep, so having that available moisture first thing this spring was probably a benefit.”
The concerns surrounding this year's crops extend beyond immediate uncertainties. The broader context of climate change looms large, with the Midwest, including southern Minnesota, grappling with the repercussions of a changing climate. Rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and more frequent extreme weather events characterize this new reality. These changes place immense strain on the agricultural economy and threaten food security.
“I’m confident that this year’s going to be good, I’m a farmer I have to have hope,” Moe said.