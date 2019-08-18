After a year of working to strengthen recycling and organics efforts in Hutchinson, and to educate residents on those efforts, the city's Minnesota GreenCorps project is wrapping up at the end of the month.
The purpose of the project was to help CreekSide Soils, an enterprise fund that makes money for the city, create a better, less contaminated product at less expense. CreekSide processes organics and sells the finished compost product to farmers and gardners.
On Tuesday, City Council members heard a presentation from GeenCorps project member Evan Vollmer, who reviewed his efforts and progress on those issues.
Here are the highlights from that presentation.
Organics contamination
During a Fall 2018 audit, Vollmer identified about 1 percent contamination of organics by weight. Source-separated organics is a system designed to help people separate compostable materials from other trash into different collection bins.
"I also found 2.3 percent food scraps within those organics, which can be improved," Vollmer said. "People can utilize the compostable bio bags for food scraps, as well as their household organics and yard waste."
In the wintertime, contamination of organics by weight jumped to 4 percent.
"The most common contamination that I've seen were plastic bags, plastic plant carriers, cans, clothing and plastic bottles," he said. "There was an overabundance of cardboard in the source separated organics."
Facebook posts
"I've had a couple Facebook posts throughout the year that I've posted on the city's Facebook page," Vollmer said.
Most of those posts dealt with educating Hutchinson residents on common contaminants and how to properly utilize their organics carts.
"I focused them mainly around holidays like Christmas, talking about Christmas lights, decorations or gift wrapping," he said. "Kind of talking about those contaminants we often see during those times."
Door-to-door campaign
Vollmer recently started a door-to-door campaign and visited a portion of town that had the highest amount of contamination.
"I started going door-to-door handing out the organics guides I had created," he said. "I'd then talk to them about contamination issues and answer any questions they had. It went well. Everyone was really receptive to it."
Educational materials
As part of his campaign to inform Hutchinson residents about composting and recycling, Vollmer created new educational guides.
"I made an updated composting organics guide that had a more detailed list of what you can and cannot put in your organics cart," he said. "I also made a common holiday household items list (that says) where those items should go, whether in the trash, compost bin or recycling."
"I've also taken over giving tours to residents that have their cart taken away and are looking to get it back," Vollmer added. "They come to CreekSide to get a tour of the facility, and then they can just take their cart again."
The future
Once the project is finished at the end of the month, Vollmer will leave the CreekSide program. CreekSide manager Andy Kosek praised Vollmer's work for the program.
"Evan's done an awesome job of preparing all these documents and putting them in a file," Kosek said. "Basically establishing a calendar. The hard part's going to be getting back to the one-on-one contacts. It was really great to hear the positive responses he was getting is from a small section of town. I wish he was here for another six months so he could do everyone in town."