Conservation of the natural world is important – without it, Minnesota would lose habitats for its wildlife. That is one reason Brittney Hubbell got into it.
I just love being outside and enjoying everything that nature and our local area has to offer,” Hubbell said. “And so being able to conserve that nature, to bring back habitats, to be able to hunt the lands, to bring it as historically close to what it was before. It’s a really rewarding feeling and getting to be part of the (conservation efforts) is really huge to me.”
Hubbell had a long journey to get where she is today. She grew up on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs in Isle, Minn., instilling in her a love for the outdoors. She graduated from University of Wisconsin Superior with a degree in marine biology and a minor in aquatics after spending a majority of her college career in California.
“I just knew from a young age that I was obsessed with the water and I just always loved sharks,” Hubbell said. “My mom would kind of joke about it when I was little, that I was just that weird shark kid. So, biology was something that I knew I was passionate about. And so I have family in California. After graduating here in Minnesota, I moved out to California for a few years to study marine biology.”
But family troubles caused Hubbell to return to the Midwest and finish her education at the University of Wisconsin Superior. While at the Wisconsin university Hubbell did two undergraduate research projects.
She originally wanted to do a research project on sharks, but with being landlocked within the upper Midwest, Hubbell had to switch gears to honeybees. She worked on that project with one of her marine biologist professors.
Her other project turned out to be an internship with the Department of Transportation in Superior, Wisconsin. Hubbell worked as an environmental scientist where she mostly did wetland delineations, a procedure that measures wetlands to determine if property can be developed on that land in accordance with state and federal laws.
“(My work) really showed me the conservation side of how government agencies work,” Hubbell said. “And so I got to be a part of restoring wetlands and doing mitigation for projects. It really showed me that that's kind of what I liked.”
After the internship was up Hubbell moved away from marine biology and worked with the EPA on thyroid research. During that time she got to fulfill a childhood dream of studying sharks.
“I was only there (EPA) for about six months,” Hubbell said. “And I actually found out after I went on a student research trip to Florida to study sharks. I got back from that trip and I was about a few months into my job at the EPA and what happened was I was actually pregnant with my daughter.”
With childhood dreams fulfilled and a daughter on the way, the EPA was no longer a good option for a career.
“The biology world is really competitive,” Hubbell said. “So, it's hard looking for experiences or different internships. And when I say hard, I mean it's tricky because it's usually a traveling position. I did have a few offers…but they were going to be traveling across the state. And that just doesn't really set you up for a good family situation. So, what was really exciting with my new position was being local and getting to work around this region.”
Hubbell plans to stay and plant some “roots” in Minnesota with her family. She looks forward to being in the area and doing what she can.
“I'm really excited to learn Meeker County, being from up north we have a lot more woods,” she said. “So, getting to learn the difference in more of the farmland and how all the crops work, along with being more of a prairie grassland area is going to be a really exciting opportunity for me. I'm just excited to be here and see what I can learn. And do the best that I can.”