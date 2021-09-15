The Minnesota State Fair was packed this year with 361 swine exhibits, 441 dairy cattle shown and 311 sheep presented.
4-H'ers had to not only present a quality animal, but demonstrate their knowledge. In the end, McLeod County 4-H'ers proved their talent, knowledge, and the merits of their lessons along the way in a busy year.
McLeod County champions this year were:
- Mason Grams exhibited the Grand Champion Berkshire Gilt. He is the son of Kyle and Jill Grams of Buffalo Lake.
- Jessica Headlee exhibited the Grand Champion Crossbred Cow and Reserve Champion Total Merit Crossbred Cow. She is the daughter of Michelle Headlee of Brownton.
- Kiley Lickfelt was chosen as the Reserve Champion Dairy Showperson in the Advanced Division. She is the daughter of Trudy and Ryan Lickfelt of Hutchinson.
- Kamrie Mauer was chosen as the Reserve Champion Dairy Showperson in the Junior Division. She is the daughter of Kourtney Meister and Dan Brasch of Brownton, and Kyle Mauer.
- Julia Quast was chosen as the Reserve Champion for Registered Dorset Ewe Lamb. She is the daughter of Bradley and Rita Quast of Lester Prairie.
- Hannah Visser was chosen as the Reserve Champion for Jersey Heifer. She is the daughter of Barry and Shannon Visser of Hutchinson.