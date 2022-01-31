Minnesota plans to distribute 2.1 million KN95 masks in the coming weeks through schools and community groups.
Of the millions of masks, 650,000 will go to public health agencies; 550,000 to schools; and the rest to clinics, child care centers, health department COVID-19 community coordinators and tribal nations, according to a Jan. 27 announcement.
Minnesota Department of Health spokesman Doug Schultz said the masks come from a large personal protective equipment stockpile the state established during the pandemic. Minnesota acquired the masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency at no cost and purchased others with state and federal emergency funds, Schultz said.
Public health agencies recommend N95 or KN95 masks over standard cloth masks as protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.
“Throughout the pandemic we have built a strong partnership with schools, local public health agencies, community groups, and others to make sure Minnesotans can access the tools they need to safely navigate COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said in the Thursday statement. “That includes KN95 masks, which are especially important as we confront the highly contagious omicron variant.
“Studies constantly show that high-quality masks like KN95s better protect wearers from COVID-19 and help slow the spread of the virus. As we navigate the difficult weeks ahead, make sure you mask up in public to protect yourself, your family, and your community.”
Minnesota is distributing masks as the federal government begins its own distribution of 400 million masks to pharmacies and community health centers across the country.
The omicron variant has caused such a significant spike in the new cases that, as of last week, Minnesota Department of Health staff were behind confirming the flood of positive tests submitted.
Data from the MDH showed the state added 116,047 new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, an average of 16,578 new cases per day. At the peak of the pandemic in late November 2020, Minnesota averaged more than 7,000 new cases per day.
In McLeod County, 520 new confirmed cases were reported by MDH between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28. The county's 98th COVID-related death was also reported for a person age 50-54. Hutchinson Public Schools reported 44 new cases in students and 11 new cases in staff this past week. Since classes started, 515 out of 2,859 students in preschool through 12th grade have had confirmed cases, while 126 out of 463 staff members have also had confirmed cases.
Booster vaccine shots and additional doses are available through the county at its weekly clinics at the McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. It is also providing Pfizer vaccines to residents age 5-11. Visit tinyurl.com/2dmau963 for information about weekly vaccination clinics and to register.
Free in-person, rapid COVID testing is provided at the Hutchinson Armory at 1200 Adams St. S.E. Appointments are available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. More information on testing sites and appointments can be found at tinyurl.com/mncovid19testing.
For more information about Minnesota’s pandemic response, as well as testing and vaccines, visit mn.gov/covid19 or call 1-833-431-2053.