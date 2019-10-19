A missing 6-year-old Becker boy was found safe early Wednesday following an extensive search aided by more than 600 volunteers. He was found in a corn field with his dog after one of the volunteers used a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera.
"If not for that drone, I'm not sure we would have found him," Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott said.
Drone pilot Steve Fines uses thermal inspections and drone work as his commercial business, but he felt compelled to help the search after reading about it on Twitter. He flew the drone in a grid pattern for more than two hours before they found the boy.
— Star Tribune