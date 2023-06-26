A service featuring bluegrass music and guest speaker Zach Anderson is planned Sunday at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson.
Anderson is a missionary with Cru Ministry, a caring community compassionate about connecting people to Jesus Christ. Cru, a name for Campus Crusade for Christ International, seeks to win, build and send Christ-centered multiplying disciples who launch spiritual movements.
This is Anderson’s second visit to Oak Heights in the past year. He has been involved in the Jesus Film Project, which aims to make the 35-year-old film available worldwide. It has been seen in every country in the world and has been translated into 2,000 languages.
Bluegrass musicians from Hutchinson and the surrounding area, including Oak Heights members Scott Hanson and his daughter, Mila, will provide the service’s music, as they have several other times.
The service begins at 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. Oak Heights is at 1398 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-8483.