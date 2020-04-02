Spring is officially here. For many of us, that means it’s time for some spring cleaning around our homes and yards. But why stop there? This year, why not do some financial spring cleaning, too?
You can apply some of the same principles of traditional spring cleaning to your financial environment. Here are a few suggestions:
- Clear your vision. To enjoy the extra hours of sunshine, you'll want to clean your windows. As an investor, you also need to take a clear-eyed view of your situation periodically. Are you on track toward achieving your goals? If not, what moves can you make to get back on the right path?
- “De-clutter” your portfolio. As you go about sprucing up your house, you may find that you have a lot of clutter. You’ll probably feel much better when you de-clutter them — and the same may be true of your investment portfolio. It maybe time to review your investments and consider ways to diversify your holdings.
- Recharge your batteries. When you do your household spring cleaning, you may want to check the batteries on your smoke alarm, carbon monoxide detector and other devices. And as part of your financial spring cleaning,you might need to recharge your own investment “batteries,” so to speak. In other words, increase the power you’re providing to your portfolio. You can do this by increasing your contributions to your retirement plan or make sure you've got adequate growth potential in your portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance.
- Put your house in order. As part of your spring cleanup, you may want to check for damage on your roof, windows, siding and so on. But you also need to put your financial house in order, especially as it regards to protection. Do you have adequate life insurance? And have you thought about how you could pay for long-term care if you needed it?
By doing some spring cleaning around your home, you’ll lighten up your living space. And doing some financial spring cleaning may help you brighten your future.