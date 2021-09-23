There were more McLeod County 4-H State Fair winners not included in the Sept. 15 listing of champions:
- Rachel Visser, dairy, registered Jersey winter yearling, purple ribbon
- Kayla Visser, dairy, registered Jersey fall calf, purple ribbon, grand champion Jersey calf and reserve champion dairy showperson in the intermediate division
- Hannah Visser, dairy, registered Jersey summer yearling, purple ribbon, reserve champion Jersey calf, champion dairy showperson in the junior division and a finalist for interviews
All three are members of the Acoma Acorns.