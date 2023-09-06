I’ve been a historian for several years, and in that time, I’ve come across many interesting and important stories from the past. There are, of course, always the stories of the settlers, of the Dakota War, and of hard times in the county. The stories I find most entertaining, however, are those that are lighthearted, amusing, or interesting in a kind of “peculiar” sense. I recently came across one such tale and thought it’d be a good one to share with “you” readers.
The story goes something like this.
As you maybe recall, there was a time when the local grocery store was a more intimate place than it is today. Cashiers were often well known among the community, friends and neighbors looking to earn an extra buck. In the evenings and on weekends, they were often local teens working their first jobs. You knew the owners and managers well, and most often they knew you as well — there was nothing as warm and welcoming as walking into the store and being greeted by an owner using your first name and asking about your family. Getting groceries at your home was also different. If you had a family, you may have owned a station wagon and filled the “back end” with items in brown paper sacks. Farther back, people would have filled their wagons with items in wooden crates. It was also not unusual to see a child in the store with a list in hand, check in pocket, and red wagon waiting to haul a load of groceries back to mom. Delivery was another option. Many small-town grocers would gather your goods then deliver them straight to your home. Sam Fickling was one of those types.
Sam was a Hutchinson local and worked in the grocery business long before items were delivered in an automobile. For Sam, bringing groceries to your home meant loading up a wagon or filling saddle bags with goods that were delivered by an old horse named Flora.
Flora was a mare, gray in color, and large. Like any “grocer,” Flora knew her clientele well. As the story goes, anyone in the community could call Flora by name and she’d respond to them like an old friend — likely because the caller had a treat of some sort for the old horse. At any rate, Flora’s regular delivery route had her well acquainted with the community.
Like any good worker, there came a point when it was time to retire. In 1913, Flora was 27 years old and had slowed down considerably — the old girl had worn-out legs and was losing her eyesight. A good servant to the community couldn’t simply be carted to the glue factory, however, and instead she was taken out to pasture. While younger animals made the deliveries, Flora spent her days in the road ditches nibbling away on the grass. Her retirement wasn’t without social interaction, however, as she had regular visitors with a treat in their hands and “pats on the head” in mind.
In those days, an animal like Flora didn’t need to be “penned in” and was allowed to roam the countryside near Sam’s place — unfortunately, it was just this that caused her demise. On a late night in 1913, Flora was roaming around near the home of Isaac Kouwe. Like many farms, Isaac had an old cesspool. It was covered in timber, but the timber had started to rot and needed to be replaced. Being half-blind, Flora walked right over the cesspool and fell in. The pool was like quicksand, and it was just deep enough to engulf her up to her ears. The old horse, of course, drowned.
An event we likely won’t see in our lives, old Flora was laid out at Sam’s place for people to come and pay their respects — and pay them they did! Much like a “wake” at a funeral, droves of community members came out to see Flora one last time and give their condolences to Sam, who they say had a lump in his throat through the entirety of the affair. Later that day, the old horse was carted off to the bone-orchard and laid to rest. It was the end for a faithful community member and the demise of an era.
— Brian Haines is executive director of the McLeod County Historical Society and Museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. Do you have a historical anecdote to share? Haines can be reached at 320-587-2109, or by email at director@mcleodhistory.org.