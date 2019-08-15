When a car crashes through your wall, why not laugh about it?
Minnesota's Largest Candy Store in Jordan is doing just that.
"Yes, we're open! Drive thru closed," read the store's marquee sign Monday morning, a day after a car crashed through its walls.
To take matters one step further, the store has commissioned Le Sueur artist Lana Beck to paint a mural of the car embedded in the side of the building at the point of impact. The mural is aided by a photo of the crash with artistic liberties taken.