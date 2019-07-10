Library Square hosted Waconia-based band Traveled Ground Monday as part of its 2019 summer concert series, Music in the Park.
The band, which features blues, folk and roots-style music, played a variety of instruments from a pedal steel stand-up bass and baritone saxophone to guitar. The crowd at Library Square was entertained with old-time hits such as “Mustang Sally,” “Someday” and more.
Members of the audience also enjoyed popcorn from Historic Hutchinson, and pie and ice cream from RiverSong. The event was a kickoff to a week of music in Hutchinson, with more performances scheduled throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday as a lead-up to RiverSong Music Festival this weekend.
— Marissa Brunkhorst