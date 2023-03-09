Mylee Hamilton, 11, a sixth-grader at Hutchinson Middle School, had her drawing of the Hutchinson Public Library accepted into the “My District, My Minnesota” program. In the letter notifying her of this honor, it said, “Sen. Glenn Gruenhagen and staff believed her drawing was a wonderful representation of District 17 and we are proud to hang it in the Minnesota Senate Building for the remainder of 2023.”
Mylee said when her teacher, Troy Higgins, the sixth- and seventh-grade social studies teacher told them about the art program, the first thing that popped into her head was drawing the Hutchinson Public Library.
When she received notification of her drawing being accepted into the program, she felt happy.
“Drawing is my favorite thing to do,” she said.
When she isn't drawing, Mylee enjoys calling her best friend, swimming and reading poetry. Earlier this month, she participated in the ice skating show at Burich Arena. She takes lessons through the Hutchinson Figure Skating Association. She's been skating for two years.
“I started skating because at the time I didn't have anything to do and I wanted something new,” she said. “I like trying new things.”