Nov. 17, 2021
Nancy A. Voigt, 45, of Grove City, died Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at her home in rural Grove City. A memorial service was Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville.
Nancy Ann Voigt was born on Oct. 10, 1976, in Albany, the daughter of Lowell and Shirley (Meyer) Voigt. She grew up in Upsala before moving to Eden Valley where she graduated high school with the Class of 1995. After high school, Nancy went on to attend Fergus Falls Community College and earned her associate degree. She played basketball and set a record in softball while playing there.
After college Nancy began working at Kinser Chiropractic in Cold Spring before moving her career to Minser Chiropractic in St. Cloud where she currently worked. Nancy loved working at Minser and the people there loved her.
Nancy was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church. She loved all sports especially basketball, baseball, and softball. She was an avid fan of the Lake Henry Lakers Baseball Team. Nancy also loved watching her nieces and nephew play sports and was their biggest fan. Above all else, Nancy loved her family and friends and cherished the time she spent with them.
Nancy is survived by her father Lowell Voigt of Grove City; siblings, Roger (Amy) Voigt of Richmond, Sharie (Rick) Weir of Villard, and Todd Voigt of Grove City; three nieces; a nephew; and everyone that called her momma Nancy.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Voigt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Services are entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org