Tell us about yourself
I am a lifelong farmer and resident of Winsted Township, serving six years as township supervisor. I am active in church, serving on various boards and committees. I am a husband, father and grandfather, a member of Lester Prairie, Silver Lake and Winsted fire boards, and served on Lester Prairie's 2017 Long Range Comprehensive Plan. I am interested in county issues and finding solutions, and working to restore recycling to our underserved residents in District 1. I am active in County Board meetings, Planning and Zoning, county ditch, waterways and roadways.
Why are you running for County Commissioner District 1?
The citizens of District 1 deserve to have the best and most capable person representing them and their needs at the county level. I am that person. I bring maturity and valuable experience to the position. At the township level, my decisions were made based on what was best for the township. I will use that same reasoning, and base my decisions on what is best for the citizens of District 1 and McLeod County.
In your opinion, what is the biggest issue facing the McLeod County Board today?
The budget. The previous board has made some major capital investments the past few years. Debt will have to be paid back. The COVID virus is going to affect all of us, and financial recovery may take a few years. Let's prepare and be proactive instead of reactive in the case that less money is coming in. Not just at the county level, but at our city and township levels as well.
Over the past four years, the McLeod County Board has made efficiency in the county government one of its primary goals. Do you agree with this goal? Are there any changes you want to see to make the government more efficient?
Efficiency is always a good thing. The new government center will be a move in that direction. It will definitely be more efficient for the citizens of our county. It will bring more services offered under one roof. It will replace aging buildings and hopefully address the space needs we have now and in the future. Let's hope that the sale of abandoned or no-longer-needed properties will help offset the cost of the new Government Center. Eliminating department heads will only work if services are being maintained.
If elected, how would you gather input from constituents, and how would that input play a role in your decision-making on the County Board?
Having spent the last six years in local government, I am amazed at the lack of interaction we have experienced between township and county. I am going to change that. I plan to attend or make myself available to city council and town board meetings in District 1. I am not saying I will attend all meetings, but a couple meetings a year would be a huge improvement over what we have now. Call me. Leave a message. Input starts at the local level. My decision-making will depend on the will of the people I represent in District 1.
What should the role of the McLeod County government be in growing its tax base?
Growing tax base will be dependent on healthy economic conditions in McLeod County. Increase in population, higher commodity prices at the farm, jobs and housing will have to work together. Creating and maintaining industry and jobs might best be handled at the state level. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, along with federal programs like the CARES Act and FEMA, are available but cumbersome to apply and comply with. I do support using a consultant who specializes in grant writing and navigating these programs.
What do you believe the McLeod County Board should pay more attention to?
Annual budgeting. Improved connection with local governments. The needs of the citizens of McLeod County. The people is what makes McLeod County the best place to live, work and raise a family. I truly believe that and truly appreciate your support.