Drake University in Iowa announced its graduates for the 2021 spring semester, and two local scholars were among the names. Madilyn Ellis of Hutchinson earned Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, and Madison Monahan of Silver Lake earned a Bachelor of Science degree in data analytics.
