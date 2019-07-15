July 10, 2019
Nydia Ione (Grundmeyer) (Gruendemann) Schmidt, 89, of Litchfield, passed away July 10, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Litchfield. Visitation with family from 10-11 a.m. Committal service will be at McMillian Gardens, Marshfield, Wisconsin, at a later date.
Nydia was the only child born to Arthur and Iona Grundmeyer Dec. 30, 1929, in New Ulm. She graduated from Sleepy Eye High School in 1947.
On Sept. 12, 1948, she married A. Chester Gruendemann. This marriage was blessed with 2 girls, Nancy and Cindy. They were married for 58 years until Chet passed away in 2006.
The surviving family members from this marriage are daughters, Nancy (Michael) Putzier, Litchfield, Cindy (Douglas) Rehlinger, Plover, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Adam (Lisa) Brownell of Columbus, Ohio, Matthew (Johanna) Rehlinger of Madison, Wisconsin, Celeste (Michael) Walz of Sauk Rapids, Wisconsin and Justin (Megan) Putzier of Litchfield; and great-grandchildren, Alexis and Addisyn Putzier, Cash and Kate Walz and Ellie and Jonas Brownell.
On Oct. 25, 2008, she married childhood friend Paul Henry Schmidt, and fondly called him “Hank”. They made their home in Litchfield and spent winters in Mesa, Arizona. The surviving step family from this marriage are children, Jeri (Jerome) Lensing of Rochester, Jeffery Schmidt of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Scott (Deanna) Schmidt of St Michael; grandchildren, Nick Lensing, Elizabeth (Shawn) Davis, Kathryn (Alex) Massaro of Rochester, Mary Jo Schmidt, Samantha Schmidt, Paul Schmidt of St Michael; and great-grandchildren, August, Lindsay, Rachel and Kaitlynn of Rochester.
Nydia worked at Carr Flowers in Hutchinson and Litchfield for 35 years. She loved bowling, dancing and doing crafts.