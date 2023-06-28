Are you familiar with McLeod County parks? How about the history of the county? Whether you are or not, McLeod County Historical Museum is offering an opportunity for families to explore county parks and some county history through a geocaching experience this summer.
Liz Marcus, coordinator at HCVN-TV and volunteer for youth at McLeod County Historical Museum contacted Brain Haines, the museum director, about an idea she had.
“I had done geocaching with relatives and had an inspirational idea to combine it with history,” she said. “I went to Brian and said, ‘Here’s a great way to get outdoors and experience history.’”
Haines agreed and developed the program.
“We had a lot of video already available,” Haines said. “It didn’t take long to put things together.”
For those unfamiliar with geocaching, it is a type of global treasure hunt for people looking for hidden caches (containers) or hidden stashes. People who hide things provide online clues for seekers and the seekers use global positioning to find the hidden quarry. There are basically three rules with the game — take something from the cache, leave something in the cache, and write about it in the logbook.
That is the essence for the museum’s game.
Six caches have been hidden at parks in the county — Swan Lake in Silver Lake, Lake Marion near Brownton, Piepenberg and Stahls lakes outside of Hutchinson, William May Park in Winsted, and Buffalo Creek in Glencoe. Searchers can to go to the geocaching.com website and search a park name to search for the location. The website should bring up the description on where to go. Once there, it will help searchers find the actual cache through coordinates.
Once they’ve located the cache, searchers will find a QR code to scan to get the video of the historical information. A handwritten card explaining the search is included, too.
“There are fun things in the cache for kids to take with them, too,” Marcus said. “People are welcome to contribute other items to put in the cache when they put it back.”
“We thought this would be a way to get people out to explore the parks and immerse themselves in history on their own timeline,” she added.
“Bring bug spray,” Haines said. “Look around trees a lot. They’re (caches) really not too hard to find. We also put them in places where children can find the caches.”
“It’s a family-friendly opportunity to search for the past,” Marcus said.