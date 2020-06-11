Augsburg University announced its dean's list for the spring 2020 semester, and three local students were on the list: Emma Kraft of Hutchinson, and Paul Lemke and Marissa Kirchoff of Glencoe. To receive this honor, full-time students must earn a 3.5 GPA or better.
Augsburg announces dean's list for spring 2020
