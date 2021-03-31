Bemidji State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2020 semester, and two local students earned the honor: Tate Card of Hutchinson and Megan Fehrenbach of Silver Lake. Students had to achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or better to be named to the dean's list.
Bemidji State announces dean's list
